Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) today announced that Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 17th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference on August 26th, 2026, at 9:35 am ET.

The 35-minute presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the Cimpress Investor Relations website at ir.cimpress.com, and a replay of the presentation will be available at the same link until August 26, 2027.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out, and grow via customized physical marketing products and branded merchandise. Founded in 1995, Cimpress is the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable custom products quickly and conveniently-even in low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Saxoprint, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812562511/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com



Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com

