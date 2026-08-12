eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading provider of AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process management services, today announced the appointment of Hoshi Mistry as Principal and member of the Executive Leadership Team, effective July 10, 2026. In this role, Mistry will lead eClerx's Delivery for Customer Experience, and will report directly to Kapil Jain, CEO Managing Director of eClerx.

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Hoshi Mistry, Delivery Head for Customer Experience, eClerx

Hoshi brings more than two decades of leadership experience and deep familiarity with eClerx's culture, clients, and operating model. He was among the company's earliest leaders and played a key role in the company's growth and evolution.

"Hoshi's return to eClerx marks an exciting moment for the organization," said Kapil Jain, CEO MD, eClerx. "Having helped shape eClerx during its formative years and gained valuable leadership experience outside the organization, Hoshi is well positioned to lead our global delivery for Customer Experience into its next phase of growth. We are delighted to welcome him back."

"I'm thrilled to be returning to eClerx at such an important time in the company's journey," said Hoshi Mistry, Delivery Head, Customer Experience, eClerx. "Having witnessed the company's growth from its earliest days, I have always believed in the strength of its people, culture, and client-first mindset. I look forward to working closely with our teams and clients around the world as we continue to deliver operational excellence, innovation, and meaningful business outcomes

For more information about eClerx's services and global delivery centers, please visit www.eclerx.com.

About eClerx

eClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media entertainment, luxury, retail fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 22,000 employees, serving clients globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Prathibha Das

Head-Brand Corporate Marketing

Prathibha.das@eclerx.com