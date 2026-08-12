EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Travaleo and Aurami Capital Position Digital Branded Luxury Real Estate for the Institutional Capital Wave Expected With Clarity Act Effectiveness



12.08.2026 / 14:08 CET/CEST

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MIAMI, FL - August 12, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Travaleo, the branded luxury real estate digital investment platform of Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), in partnership with Aurami Capital, today outlined how the companies are positioning to serve as a destination for institutional and digitally-driven capital as the Clarity Act moves toward potential effectiveness. The partners believe clearer digital-asset market structure will accelerate the reallocation of capital toward high-quality digitalized real-world assets, and they have structured their platform, developer relationships, and asset focus to meet that demand. Global liquidity conditions continue to evolve. Long-standing sources of foreign demand for U.S. assets - including flows historically associated with the yen carry trade and Japan's role as a major holder of Treasuries - face shifting interest-rate differentials and policy dynamics. These pressures can affect demand for government debt and increase the importance of scalable, regulated private-sector channels for capital allocation. In this environment, frameworks such as the Clarity Act and existing digital-asset market rules take on added significance: once fully effective, they enable larger, more transparent participation in both short-term government securities and, over time, digitalized real assets. High-end branded luxury real estate has long functioned as a preferred liquidity sink for global high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth capital. The concentration of surplus among the top cohorts of wealth already channels substantial absolute amounts into scarce, brand-protected assets that combine status, pricing power, operational cash flow, and relative resilience. Digitalizing this specific segment makes those assets more transparent, fractional, and usable for larger institutional pools that will be seeking differentiated real-asset exposure as regulatory clarity improves and capital continues to rotate. The strategy rests on three elements. First, direct partnerships with investment managers and wealth management firms across Miami, the United States, and Latin America to launch strategy-specific funds. Second, Aurami Capital's established priority access to leading Miami developers specializing in branded luxury, including Related Group and Terra Group. Third, the placement of these assets onto compliant digital investment infrastructure. Together, these create a differentiated offering in a category that already attracts and retains concentrated wealth. "Clarity Act effectiveness is the practical inflection point," said Oscar Brito, CEO of Genesis Holdings and Co-CEO of Travaleo. "Once the rules are clear, large pools of capital - including wealth platforms and other digitally-linked capital - will look for high-quality, transparent, digitalized real assets. Branded luxury is structurally well-placed to absorb meaningful liquidity because it is already the preferred real-asset destination of those with the most surplus. We have built the developer relationships, the structuring capability, and the platform so that this segment is ready when that search intensifies." Hans Baumgartner, CEO of Aurami Capital and Co-CEO of Travaleo, added: "Very few platforms combine deep relationships with the top branded-luxury developers in Miami with institutional-grade digital investment infrastructure. That combination, plus distribution through professional wealth managers, positions us to participate in the broader reallocation that greater regulatory clarity and evolving global liquidity dynamics are expected to support. Making these assets available in a structured, transparent, digital format is the logical next step for a segment that has historically absorbed significant capital from the highest end of the wealth spectrum." Capital formation is focused on partnerships with investment managers, wealth management firms, and real estate investment firms. At the same time, the act of digitalizing proven branded luxury portfolios is intended to create a structural differentiator that attracts additional institutional interest beyond the relationships the companies actively pursue. All offerings remain limited to accredited or otherwise qualified investors under applicable securities exemptions, with full KYC/AML processes and transfer restrictions. Secondary liquidity will be developed only through compliant venues as the market structure matures. The partnership continues to prioritize disciplined asset selection, operator accountability, and the creation of a recognizable investment category in anticipation of the institutional capital flows that clearer regulation and shifting global demand patterns are expected to unlock. About Aurami Capital Aurami Capital is an institutional-grade luxury real estate investment platform and a subsidiary of Miami Real Investment (MRI), one of South Florida's most active luxury real estate advisory firms with 21 years of market leadership and over $1 billion in branded luxury transactions in the past four years alone. Aurami Capital combines MRI's proprietary developer access and deal flow with institutional fund structure, regulatory compliance, and digital infrastructure - offering accredited investors access to branded luxury residential and hospitality opportunities in South Florida's most supply-constrained submarkets. https://auramicapital.com/ info@auramicapital.com About Miami Real Investment (MRI) With over 20 years of experience, Miami Real Investment is a leading brokerage firm specializing in branded luxury pre-construction real estate in Miami. With a track record of handling transactions for VIP clients, F1 drivers, public figures, and international investors, Miami Real Investment offers unmatched expertise and dedicated service, ensuring client satisfaction at every step of the buying process. The company offers a 360 approach, including investment portfolio design, market analysis, tax planning, and legal advice from top real estate lawyers. https://miamirealinvestment.com/ info@miamirealinvestment.com About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated branded luxury real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/ X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/ X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements in this letter regarding the anticipated timing, size, or completion of any fund launch, any potential relationship with a Mexico-based wealth management firm, the relaunch of MetroCrowd, any potential acquisitions, and any anticipated national exchange listing are forward-looking statements, and no assurance can be given that any of these initiatives will be completed on the timeline described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 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News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





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