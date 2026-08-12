Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 20.000 Meter gebohrt - kurz vor dem Abschluss der Radar-Bohrungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 13:54
55,68 Euro
-0,22 % -0,12
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,5855,7017:45
55,5855,7017:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 13:18 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis launches Optiva Triticum to help pasta manufacturers navigate wheat volatility without compromising quality

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 12, 2026 - Novonesis today announced the launch of Optiva® Triticum, a new biosolution that helps pasta manufacturers increase flexibility in wheat sourcing while maintaining the texture, firmness and eating experience consumers expect.

As fluctuations in durum wheat availability and pricing continue to challenge the pasta industry, producers are seeking new ways to reduce raw material costs and strengthen supply resilience. Optiva® Triticum enables greater use of soft wheat flour in pasta applications while supporting consistent quality across varying flour qualities and protein levels.

"Flour millers, pasta producers, formulators and distributors are facing increasing pressure from volatile raw material markets and growing demand for affordable, high-quality foods,"

said Ishan Gupta, Head of Baking at Novonesis.

"Optiva® Triticum gives the industry a new tool to reduce exposure to wheat price fluctuations, improve sourcing flexibility and protect margins, while continuing to deliver the pasta quality consumers value."

Improving pasta quality, regardless of the wheat

Designed specifically for pasta production, Optiva® Triticum strengthens and connects proteins within the pasta matrix, creating a more robust protein network. This improves the structural integrity of pasta made with different wheat flours, helping manufacturers achieve greater formulation flexibility without compromising product performance.

In pilot-scale evaluations, pasta produced with Optiva® Triticum delivered firmness improvements of up to 25% in spaghetti and up to 11% in short-cut pasta compared with control samples. The solution also reduced cooking water turbidity by approximately 25%, indicating lower starch release during cooking and contributing to an improved cooking experience.

Supporting a more resilient grain-to-food system

Pasta remains one of the world's most important staple foods due to its affordability, versatility, and long shelf life. Consumer research conducted by Novonesis found that firmness and stickiness are among the most important factors consumers used to evaluate pasta quality. These qualities are usually staples of durum wheat, but Optiva® Triticum allows producers to use a wider range of wheat flours while maintaining product quality. By enabling greater flexibility in flour sourcing and formulation, the solution can help manufacturers make more effective use of available raw materials while continuing to deliver a consistent consumer experience. The launch reflects a broader shift across the food industry toward building resilience in sourcing and production.

Optiva® Triticum helps future-proof pasta production and support the delivery of quality everyday foods, no matter the wheat.

Read more about Optiva® Triticum.

Get in touch

Media relations
Line Emilie Fedders

Senior Media Relations Manager
media-relations@novonesis.com+45 30 77 13 12


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.