Allied Universal Recognized as One of America's Best Private Companies for 2026

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced that it has been named to TIME Magazine's inaugural list of America's Best Private Companies 2026.

Allied Universal ranked No. 72 on the list of 500 privately held companies across the United States. The ranking evaluates privately held companies based on employee satisfaction and company impact.

"Being recognized by TIME is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the extraordinary people who make Allied Universal what it is today," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Our team members show up every day with professionalism, integrity and a clear sense of purpose. Their commitment to our clients, our communities and our shared mission continues to drive our success and distinguish Allied Universal as the industry leader."

According to TIME, employee satisfaction was measured through survey data from approximately 217,000 U.S. employees over the past three years, including recommendations from current and former employees and evaluations of employers across areas such as image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary and equality. Company impact was assessed based on Allied Universal's contributions to helping ensure safer communities, employment opportunities, workforce training, client and public safety, and responsible business practices.

To view TIME's full list of America's Best Private Companies of 2026, visit https://time.com/article/2026/07/08/americas-best-private-companies-2026/.

About AlliedUniversal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Sr. Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-recognized-as-one-of-americas-best-private-comp-1206350