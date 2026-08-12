Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc. Expands NutraVeri.com as Commercial Infrastructure for the Growing Supplement Economy

NutraVeri Platform Designed to Connect Product Readiness, Manufacturing, Fulfillment and Market Launch Into a Single Scalable Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) today announced continued expansion of NutraVeri.com, the Company's supplement-readiness and commercialization platform designed to help transform supplement concepts into manufacturing-ready, market-ready products.

The Company believes NutraVeri represents a significant evolution in Nitches' strategy: building infrastructure around the rapidly expanding health, wellness and nutritional supplement economy rather than relying solely on individual product launches.

NutraVeri is being developed as a platform where entrepreneurs, brands, influencers, athletes and other potential product creators can evaluate concepts, identify commercialization gaps and move qualified opportunities toward manufacturing, fulfillment and market entry.

From Supplement Idea to Commercial Opportunity

The supplement industry attracts thousands of new product concepts, but moving from an idea to a commercially viable product requires navigating formulation, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, compliance considerations, fulfillment and distribution.

NutraVeri is being built to address that fragmentation.

At the center of the platform is NutraVeri's structured readiness framework, which evaluates supplement opportunities across six core dimensions and produces a deterministic readiness score intended to identify where a concept stands and what may be required to advance it.

Management believes this creates an opportunity for Nitches to participate at multiple stages of the commercialization process.

Rather than simply asking, "What supplement should we sell?", Nitches is pursuing a larger question:

"What infrastructure can we build around the people and brands launching supplements?"

Building a Scalable Commercialization Pipeline

Nitches is working to expand NutraVeri beyond product evaluation and toward a broader factory-aligned ecosystem capable of supporting qualified concepts through successive stages of commercialization.

The Company's strategy includes potential participation across:

Product readiness and concept evaluation

Formulation and manufacturing pathways

Packaging and brand development

Warehousing and fulfillment

Commercial launch infrastructure

Strategic partnerships and distribution opportunities

This model is designed to allow NutraVeri to evaluate a growing pipeline of concepts while creating multiple potential pathways for revenue as projects advance through the ecosystem.

Turning Relationships Into Infrastructure

Nitches believes one of NutraVeri's most important opportunities lies in converting existing and future relationships with entrepreneurs, athletes, creators, military-connected communities and other potential brand builders into a repeatable commercialization pipeline.

Instead of treating each opportunity as an isolated product launch, NutraVeri is being structured so that qualified opportunities can enter the same underlying infrastructure.

Management believes that distinction is important.

The long-term opportunity is not simply one successful supplement. It is building the system capable of helping launch many of them.

Nitches Positions for the Next Phase

The Company is currently focused on strengthening the infrastructure surrounding NutraVeri, expanding factory-aligned pathways and identifying additional opportunities capable of entering the platform.

As those efforts progress, Nitches expects to provide shareholders with additional updates regarding platform development, strategic relationships, manufacturing and fulfillment capabilities, and commercial opportunities emerging through the NutraVeri ecosystem.

"We believe NutraVeri gives Nitches an opportunity to build something substantially larger than a traditional supplement brand," John Morgan. "Our objective is to create an infrastructure layer connecting ideas, people, manufacturing and commercialization. Every additional qualified concept that enters that infrastructure has the potential to increase the value and utility of the overall ecosystem."

Investor Relations Contact

Nitches Inc. (OTC:NICH)

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Corporate Website: NitchesCorp.com?

Platform: NutraVeri.com?

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. (OTC:NICH) is focused on developing and commercializing opportunities across consumer products, health and wellness, and technology-enabled platforms. Through NutraVeri, the Company is developing a structured supplement-readiness and commercialization ecosystem intended to connect product concepts with the resources required to move toward market.

For additional information, visit NutraVeri.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the development of NutraVeri, potential manufacturing, commercialization, fulfillment, partnerships, revenue opportunities and future corporate initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-expands-nutraveri.com-as-commercial-infras-1206395