High Roller Technologies, Inc.: High Roller Technologies Appoints Thomas Scaria as Chief Product Officer

Product and financial markets executive to lead ROLR prediction markets platform development, launch execution and global product strategy

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. ("High Roller" or the "Company") (NYSE: ROLR), a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced the appointment of Thomas Scaria, CFA, to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer, reporting to CEO Seth Young. The creation of the Chief Product Officer position further expands High Roller's leadership and product-development capabilities as the Company prepares to launch ROLR prediction markets and continues to invest in its broader portfolio of real-money consumer products.

"Thomas brings a rare combination of product leadership, financial markets expertise, technical understanding, and entrepreneurial experience that is highly relevant to the next phase of High Roller's growth," said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. "As we advance toward the launch of the ROLR prediction markets platform domestically and internationally, disciplined product strategy and execution will be critical. The creation of the Chief Product Officer position reflects that priority, and we are pleased to welcome Thomas to our leadership team."

"I'm excited to join High Roller," said Scaria. "Prediction markets are the expression of a market in its most primitive form: one clear real-world outcome you can take a view on. You don't need to learn the underlying complexity associated with other derivatives like options, swaps and futures. The removal of that educational barrier is why prediction markets have exploded into mainstream culture. ROLR sits on established, federally regulated U.S. derivatives infrastructure, and we're focused on turning that foundation into novel consumer experiences that expand the category."

Scaria will lead the Company's product vision, strategy, roadmap, and execution across its prediction markets business. His responsibilities include overseeing the development and optimization of the ROLR prediction markets platform, and working across technology, compliance, operations, marketing, and commercial partnerships to deliver intuitive, engaging, and scalable customer experiences.

About Thomas Scaria

Scaria brings more than a decade of experience spanning product development, financial services, digital assets, payments, trading, market structure and go-to-market strategy. He was most recently Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lore, a blockchain-based asset management platform. Under his leadership, Lore raised approximately $7.5 million from prominent digital-asset investors including Polychain Capital and Multicoin Capital. Lore served over 100,000 customers, including 1,500 online fund managers who managed over $50 million in assets on its proprietary, internet-first custody and fund management infrastructure.

Before Lore, Scaria was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Polychain Capital, where he launched an early social trading network on Ethereum that was used by over 15% of the blockchain's retail traders by mid-2021. Prior to his entrepreneurial work, Scaria led the expansion of Wyre, a B2B cross-border payments platform, into the emergent decentralized finance (DeFi) category, having joined Wyre to lead its over-the-counter trading business. He built that trading background at Citi as a Senior Investment Associate, structuring and selling bespoke derivatives to the bank's institutional and family-office clients.

Scaria is a CFA charterholder and holds a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the Quarterly Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039