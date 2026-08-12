Clip Money Inc. Receives Second and Final Advance of CAD$1.62 Million Under BDC Loan

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) ("Clip Money" or the "Company"), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce that it has received the second and final advance of CAD$1.62 million from Business Development Bank of Canada's ("BDC") Growth and Transition Capital team pursuant to the Company's previously announced CAD$3 million loan (the "BDC Loan").

The BDC Loan, which matures on August 15, 2028, has now been fully drawn for an aggregate principal amount of CAD$3 million. The financing will be used for working capital and growth initiatives of the Company. For additional details regarding the terms of the BDC Loan, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 18, 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box, ClipATM, or ClipCenter located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business' bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com -



For further information, please contact:



Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

tel: 844-593-2547