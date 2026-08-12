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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 14:34 Uhr
120 Leser
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Biomimetic Innovations Ltd announces First-in-Human application of OsStic Injectable Synthetic Bone Void Filler

SHANNON, Ireland, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomimetic Innovations Ltd, an affiliate of PBC Biomed - an Irish medical device company specialising in biomimetic materials, today announced the successful First-in-Human application of OsStic Injectable Synthetic Bone Void Filler. The procedure was performed last Friday 7th August by Professor Peter Giannoudis in the University of Leeds Teaching Hospital.

The first procedure involved reconstruction of a knee joint - a lateral tibial plateau fracture (split depression injury). Professor Giannoudis confirmed that the procedure was successful and that the patient was discharged home on the second day post-surgery.

This patient is the first to be enrolled in a clinical trial which will evaluate the safety, performance, and clinical outcomes associated with OsStic in patients with periarticular fractures. The study is fully funded and sponsored by Biomimetic Innovations Ltd and represents an important step in building the clinical evidence base for OsStic.

Professor Giannoudis, Principal Investigator of the study, commented:

"We are pleased to have successfully completed the first case using OsStic as part of this important clinical trial. Innovative technologies like this have the potential to transform the way we approach fracture fixation, particularly in complex cases where conventional methods may have limitations."

Paul Burke, Managing Partner of Biomimetic Innovations Ltd, added:

"This First-in-Human use of OsStic represents a major milestone for our company and our mission to bring meaningful solutions to orthopaedic care. We are excited to partner with world-leading clinicians and institutions to evaluate the potential of this technology to improve patient outcomes."

The First-in-Human implantation of OsStic marks a significant advancement in the development of next-generation bone fixation technologies, designed to improve outcomes in orthopaedic trauma surgery. OsStic hardens rapidly, conforms to irregular defect geometries, and provides immediate mechanical support to the subchondral bone, while promoting bone ingrowth and remodelling over time.

OsStic is part of Biomimetic Innovations Ltd's pipeline of innovative medical technologies which aim to enhance patient wellbeing.

About Biomimetic Innovations Ltd and PBC Biomed

Biomimetic Innovations Ltd is an affiliate of PBC Biomed, a medical device company involved in design, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of innovative products. PBC Biomed, through its advanced medical service portfolio, partners with medical device, biologic, pharmaceutical and combination product innovators to accelerate technology through the product lifecycle stages.

PBC Biomed, an ISO 13485 certified company, is headquartered in Shannon, Ireland, with offices in Memphis, Tennessee; Chamonix, France; London, United Kingdom; and New South Wales, Australia. PBC Biomed has a proven track record in developing and commercializing new technologies, bringing the N-Force Fixation/iN3 Cement to market through its affiliate company, CelgenTek Innovations (acquired by Zimmer Biomet in 2016), and more recently bringing ReFeel to market as a nerve regeneration solution, with partner company Mochida Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Japan).

For more information, please visit www.pbcbiomed.com and www.pbcbiomed.com/osstic/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250c1ece-e0ac-4af1-8461-8f13c4b18f17



Contact Information: Bronagh O'Doherty Global Product Manager bronagh@pbcbiomed.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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