Agreement with Nammo, a Norway-based leader in munitions, will provide warheads for Heaviside's precision strike platforms

Series B round values Heaviside at $600M three months after emerging from stealth mode

Heaviside Industries, a builder of multi-domain precision munitions platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Nammo, a global leader in munitions, alongside a $60 million Series B financing. Felicis led the round with significant participation from Hedosophia and additional participation from Menlo Ventures, Cantos, Flume Ventures, Qstar Capital, Friends Family Capital, Anorak Ventures, MVP Ventures, and others. Raised three months after the company emerged from stealth, the financing values Heaviside at $600 million.

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"In defense, reputation and proven experience are paramount. The team at Heaviside has both," said Jake Storm, General Partner at Felicis. "Pairing Heaviside's deep operational expertise with Nammo's established supply chain creates a scalable system that readily meets the rigorous demands of defense forces. We are proud to lead their Series B as they expand their operational footprint and deliver critical autonomous capabilities to U.S. and allied forces."

Through the new partnership, Nammo will serve as the warhead supplier for Heaviside's multi-domain precision munitions platforms, providing world-class warheads and a secure, resilient supply chain. Together, the companies will deliver first-of-their-kind unmanned munitions systems with enhanced lethality, mission flexibility, and manufacturing scalability.

"Partnering with Nammo marks a major milestone for Heaviside, expanding our ability to deliver robust, fully integrated, and cost-effective precision munitions to customers at speed," said Phillip Walker, Heaviside CEO. "Combined with our recent Series B financing, this partnership positions Heaviside to quickly scale and deliver our precision strike solutions to warfighters and allied customers worldwide."

Heaviside will use the Series B financing to ramp the company's production capacity, accelerate hiring, fulfill existing customer commitments, and meet future demand. With existing facilities in Los Angeles, California, and Oslo, Norway, Heaviside will expand its operational footprint across the U.S., establishing the infrastructure and talent needed for high-volume production of the company's multi-domain precision munitions platforms.

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About Nammo

Nammo is an international aerospace and defense company headquartered in Raufoss, Norway. With 27 production sites across 12 countries, Nammo is one of the world's leading providers of specialty ammunition, shoulder-fired weapons, and rocket motors.

About Heaviside Industries

Founded in 2024, Heaviside Industries builds autonomous precision munitions platforms across air, land, and sea for U.S. and allied forces. Heaviside is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in Oslo, Norway.

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