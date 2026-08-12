Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc.: Powerus, Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. announce $2.51M purchase order for drones in support of Department of War program

Purchase order covering 1,500 7-inch U.S.-made FPV aircraft, 100 M3 pilot kits and 750 spare parts kits, by a Department of War prime contractor from Powerus through its wholly owned subsidiary Tandem Defense.



All units are manufactured in the United States using Blue UAS Framework cleared components and are NDAA and TAA compliant. Delivery is scheduled within 60 days.

Powerus previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and applicable regulatory approvals.





ORLANDO, Fla. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. ("AGH") (NASDAQ: PUSA) and Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as Powerus ("Powerus"), today jointly announced that Powerus has received a purchase order valued at $2,510,000 from a defense prime contractor for U.S.-manufactured first-person view (FPV) aircraft and related equipment. The order was placed with Tandem Defense, a wholly owned Powerus subsidiary.

The order covers 1,500 Matrix 7-inch FPV aircraft, 100 M3 pilot kits, and 750 spare parts kits. Each spare parts kit includes a battery, a set of four motors and a set of four propellers. All items are built in the United States using Blue UAS Framework cleared components and are NDAA and TAA compliant.

FPV aircraft have become a defining capability of modern conflict, and demand has shifted toward platforms that can be produced domestically, in volume, and at a cost that matches the tempo at which they are consumed. The order reflects continued demand for U.S.-built systems that meet federal supply chain and procurement requirements.

"Customers come to Powerus for drones because they need three things we believe the traditional defense industry has struggled to deliver at the pace of modern warfare: scale, reliability, and speed," said Brett Velicovich, Co-founder and President of Powerus. "That is exactly what we built this company to deliver."

"We are pleased to jointly announce this milestone with Powerus," said Matthew Saker, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AGH. "This DOW order demonstrates the kind of commercial traction that we believe supports the strategic rationale for the pending combination."

ABOUT POWERUS

Powerus (Autonomous Power Corporation) builds and scales unified autonomous systems designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments, with capabilities spanning heavy-lift platforms, autonomous air systems, autonomous maritime systems, mission systems, training and support, and U.S.-based manufacturing. Powerus operates through its subsidiaries, including Kaizen Aerospace, Tandem Defense and Agile Autonomy. Powerus previously announced a proposed merger with AGH (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and applicable regulatory approvals. Learn more at power.us.

ABOUT AUREUS GREENWAY HOLDINGS, INC.

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA) currently owns and operates golf course properties in Florida, including Kissimmee Bay Country Club and Remington Golf Club in the greater Orlando region. AGH has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which includes an information statement and prospectus, in connection with its proposed business combination with Powerus. Learn more at aureusgreenway.com.

Each of AGH and Powerus has provided the information herein relating to its own business, operations, financial condition, technology, products, certifications, contracts, and prospects. Neither party has independently verified the other party's information, and each party disclaims any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the other party's information.

PROPOSED MERGER

Powerus has previously announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of AGH, with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name "Powerus Corporation." AGH has changed its Nasdaq ticker to PUSA in anticipation of its pending combination with Powerus, subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 and receipt of required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As to the purchase order described in this release, these statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the value, scope and performance of the order; the anticipated timing of manufacture and delivery; the demand environment for U.S.-manufactured FPV aircraft; and the prospect of additional orders or a continuing customer relationship. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "targets," "plans," "intends," "goal," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

As to the proposed business combination between Powerus and AGH, these statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the transactions, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of either company or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of either company or of the combined company following the merger, the anticipated listing and trading of the combined company's securities, and the anticipated benefits and strategic and financial rationale of the merger and other statements that are not historical facts and its expected timing.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As to the purchase order described in this release, such factors include, among others: (1) that the order does not guarantee future orders, a continuing customer relationship, or program-of-record status; (2) that the order may be modified, reduced, delayed, or terminated in accordance with its terms or applicable federal acquisition regulations, including termination for convenience of the underlying prime contract; (3) risks relating to production scale-up, component availability, and reliance on third-party suppliers in meeting delivery schedules; (4) that failure to satisfy delivery, quality or compliance requirements could result in reduced or cancelled orders; and (5) other Powerus-specific operational uncertainties, including subsidiary integration.

As to the announced merger agreement, such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management's attention or disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH's or Powerus's businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH's or Powerus's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH's and Powerus's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

In connection with the proposed merger, AGH has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4, which includes an information statement and prospectus, and may file additional materials in the future. Investors and security holders are urged to read those materials because they contain important information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except as required by law, neither company undertakes any obligation to update them. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which includes an information statement and prospectus of AGH. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the registration statement) because such documents contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH's website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

CONTACTS

AGH Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Powerus Press Contact

Escalate PR

pr@power.us