Securitas Technology Observes the 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Through Support for Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial and Tunnel to Towers Foundation

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Securitas Technology , one of the world's largest electronic security companies, is choosing to give back in remembrance of the 25th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks by proudly supporting two organizations dedicated to preserving the legacy of that day and remembering those affected by it: Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial and Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, we remember the lives lost, honor the heroes who responded, and recognize the resilience that emerged from tragedy," said Tony Byerly, Global President & CEO of Securitas Technology. "The lessons of that day continue to reinforce our purpose and the importance of creating a safer and more secure world. Through our support of Friends of Flight 93 and the Tunnel to Towers, we are helping preserve these stories, support those who serve others, and ensure future generations never forget. Helping make your world a safer place is more than our mission. It is our responsibility."

Through its sponsorship of the 2026 National Day of Learning, Securitas Technology is helping support educational programs that ensure future generations understand the events of September 11, 2001 and the extraordinary courage demonstrated by the passengers and crew of Flight 93. The company has also selected Tunnel to Towers Foundation as its official charity partner for GSX 2026, supporting its mission to serve military members, first responders, and their families.

"For 25 years, the story of Flight 93 has stood as a powerful example of courage, sacrifice and unity," said Donna Gibson, Executive Director of Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. "Support from organizations like Securitas Technology helps us continue sharing these lessons with future generations."

Twenty-five years later, the impact of 9/11 continues to shape the security profession. The attacks transformed the world of security, including the way organizations approach safety, preparedness, and risk management while accelerating innovation across the electronic security industry.

"As we honor the 25th anniversary of September 11, we remain committed to supporting the families of military service members and first responders while ensuring America never forgets," said Frank Siller, Chairman, CEO, President of Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "We are grateful for Securitas Technology's partnership and support."

Press Contact:

Christopher Cugini, Global Communications Manager

chris.cugini@securitas.com

330.581.2910

SOURCE: Securitas Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/securitas-technology-observes-the-25th-anniversary-of-9%2f11-through-supp-1206459