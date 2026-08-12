SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases Final Revised SCS-111 v 2.1 for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services' ASSURE(R) CERTIFIED program now certifying resilient flooring products to the updated SCS-111 Standard, adding the ASTM F3781 verified edge-strength testing requirement.

SCS Global Services and SCS Standards and Assurance Systems announce the release of the updated SCS-111 Certification Standard for Rigid Core Resilient Flooring and the ASSURE(R) CERTIFIED program underpinned by the standard. Version 2.1 incorporates the ASTM F3781 test method, requiring certified rigid core flooring to meet a defined edge-strength threshold. This update delivers an independently validated measure of how floor locking technologies perform under real-world stress increasing the trust value this already robust certification program delivers to the market.

Rigid core flooring is one of the fastest-growing segments in the flooring market. The ASSURE CERTIFIED program and mark build added trust with consumers, retailers, and builders in the performance and safety of the products. The addition of ASTM F3781, Standard Test Method for Measurement of the Fracture Resistance of a Modular Resilient Flooring's Profiled Edge(s) to an Applied Vertical Force, into SCS-111 Version 2.1 adds a new layer of confidence. Certified products are now required to achieve a minimum of 17 pounds-force (lbf) in vertical edge-strength testing, providing an independently validated, reproducible measure of this critical performance factor.

"By incorporating the ASTM F3781 edge-strength requirement, we're giving manufacturers a clear, science-based way to focus on a key component of edge durability. This new component of ASSURE CERTIFIED joins key testing for ortho-phthalates, heavy metals content, indoor air quality and other performance factors. This update strengthens the ASSURE CERTIFIED program and helps raise the bar for the entire industry," said Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems.

The new ASTM test method was developed through a multi-year, multi-stakeholder collaboration coordinated by the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) and supported by three inter-laboratory studies, including a blind-coded evaluation of numerous products representing a range of locking technologies. The outcome is an accessible test method grounded in scientific consensus and industry participation.

"ASSURE CERTIFIED has always been based on rigorous testing, verified performance, and on-site inspection of manufacturing facilities. Incorporating ASTM F3781 gives certified products another layer of proof - one that directly reflects the stresses floors undergo in homes and businesses. It's a meaningful step forward for product transparency," states Rob Emelander, Operations Director for Flooring at SCS Global Services.

Organizations seeking to get ASSURE Certified will be audited against V2.1. Existing certificate holders seeking to recertify will be required to transition to the new version at their next annual audit. At the latest, all certificate holders must be audited against version 2.1 by May 31, 2027.

To download a copy of the standard, please visit the SCS Standards Website: Certification Standard for Rigid Core Vinyl Flooring | SCS Standards

For SCS-111 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website: ASSURE CERTIFIED | SCS Global Services

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and testing. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS Global Services has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS Global Services is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. It is also a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.???

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Rachel Barnhart

Director of Corporate Communications & Public Relations

SCS Global Services

rbarnhart@scsglobalservices.com

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-standards-and-assurance-systems-releases-final-revised-scs-1-1206467