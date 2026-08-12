Kraków, Malopolskie, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Global WordPress agency IT Monks CEO Alex Osmichenko will attend CloudFest Americas 2026 in Miami, bringing the agency's perspective to discussions with cloud infrastructure providers, hosting companies, and digital agencies focused on AI, scalability, and internet infrastructure operations.





IT Monks CEO Alex Osmichenko will attend CloudFest Americas 2026

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The two-day event will bring together decision-makers from across the hosting and WordPress industries to discuss approaches to cloud-based services, partnerships, and operational practices.

CloudFest Americas 2026 will cover topics affecting companies responsible for delivering and maintaining digital infrastructure, including the role of AI in cloud services, platform performance, and the operational demands of growing online businesses.

For IT Monks, Alex's attendance provides an opportunity to connect with technology leaders and exchange perspectives on the infrastructure needs facing digital agencies and their clients.

The agency will also represent its expertise in custom WordPress development for marketing teams, with a focus on how AI capabilities are being integrated into digital experiences and workflows.

"Cloud infrastructure continues to influence how businesses deliver digital services, and events like CloudFest Americas create an opportunity to exchange practical knowledge with the teams responsible for these systems," said Alex Osmichenko. "The conversations around AI, scalability, and cloud operations reflect the areas where agencies and technology providers are working to support reliable digital experiences."

More information about IT Monks' WordPress development, web design, and digital services is available at IT Monks: WordPress Development Agency.

About IT Monks:

IT Monks is a global WordPress agency providing full-cycle digital services across web design, web development, and digital promotion. The agency helps brands create and manage digital experiences through WordPress expertise, strategic solutions, and technical support designed to meet evolving business needs.

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Source: DesignRush