Mo's Stonex: Mo's Stonex Calls for Wider Consideration of Worktops Containing 0% Crystalline Silica Following New HSE Guidance

Watford worktop specialist says material choice should complement stronger fabrication controls as HSE steps up inspections across Great Britain.

WATFORD, England, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mo's Stonex, a UK kitchen worktop specialist, is calling for wider consideration of lower-silica surfaces and worktops containing 0% crystalline silica following new Health and Safety Executive guidance for businesses working with engineered stone.

In May 2026, HSE published its first COSHH guidance sheet specifically for engineered stone. It states that dry cutting is unacceptable and sets out controls including choosing stone with the lowest crystalline silica content, using on-tool water suppression, controlling mist, providing suitable respiratory protective equipment and carrying out health surveillance.

HSE research found that dry fabrication typically exposes workers to respirable crystalline silica at levels five to ten times higher than comparable wet methods. The regulator has also launched a programme of more than 1,000 inspections across Great Britain during 2026/27.

In June, HSE confirmed that four companies had been ordered to stop working with engineered stone after inspectors identified serious failures in the controls required to protect workers from silica dust.

"Effective dust control must remain the first priority, but material choice should also be considered when worktops are specified and fabricated," said Mo Altay, Managing Director of Mo's Stonex.

"Worktops containing 0% crystalline silica can provide homeowners and design professionals with another option while the industry continues to strengthen fabrication standards. This does not replace the correct use of water suppression, extraction, respiratory protection, training and health surveillance wherever dust may be generated."

Mo's Stonex offers ELORA, a mineral surface collection developed by About Stones and containing 0% crystalline silica, according to product certification held by About Stones. The range features contemporary, stone-inspired finishes for kitchens and interior applications.

The company is encouraging homeowners, designers, developers and kitchen retailers to consider silica content alongside appearance, performance, durability and price when specifying worktop materials.

About Mo's Stonex

Mo's Stonex supplies, templates, fabricates and installs worktops for residential and commercial projects. The company trades online at mosstonex.co.uk and offers mineral, sintered and natural stone surfaces.

Notes to Editors

ELORA product certification, specifications and high-resolution images are available to media on request.

Website: granite-and-quartz-worktops.co.uk

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mos-stonex-calls-for-wider-consideration-of-worktops-containing-0-crystalline-silica-following-new-hse-guidance-302849704.html