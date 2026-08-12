Stanbic IBTC Bank advances Transaction Banking capabilities through Nucleus Software's FinnAxia 9.0 upgrade

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, and Nucleus Software, a leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions, have successfully advanced to FinnAxia 9.0, marking a significant milestone in their long standing partnership and shared commitment to driving innovation in transaction banking.

The milestone reflects more than a decade of collaboration between both organisations in strengthening transaction banking capabilities and delivering enhanced value to corporate and institutional clients. As customer expectations continue to evolve and businesses increasingly demand seamless, real time and digitally enabled banking services, Stanbic IBTC Bank and Nucleus Software remain focused on leveraging technology to improve service delivery, enhance operational efficiency and support business growth.

The advancement to FinnAxia 9.0 enhances Stanbic IBTC Bank's transaction banking platform, strengthening its ability to deliver integrated payments, collections, liquidity management and cash management solutions. The upgrade supports greater agility across operations, improves automation and connectivity, enhances digital experiences for customers, and provides a scalable foundation for future growth and innovation.

Across Africa, transaction banking is entering a new phase of transformation as businesses increasingly seek real time payments, digital trade services, intelligent liquidity management and connected banking experiences. Financial institutions are therefore investing in modern technology platforms that enable faster innovation while maintaining resilience, security and customer centric service delivery. The adoption of FinnAxia 9.0 aligns with Stanbic IBTC Bank's broader strategy of leveraging technology to create value for clients and maintain high standards of operational excellence.

Commenting on the milestone, Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said:

"Our relationship with Nucleus Software has spanned a decade and forms part of our broader commitment to continuously strengthening the solutions and services we provide to clients. As transaction banking continues to evolve, we remain focused on investing in capabilities that help businesses operate with greater speed, visibility and confidence. The advancement to FinnAxia 9.0 enhances our transaction banking platform and strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, efficient and customer focused solutions in a rapidly changing environment."

Also speaking on the development, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head of Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said:

"Transaction banking today is about delivering intelligent, seamless and responsive experiences for customers. This enhancement further strengthens our ability to simplify customer journeys, improve operational efficiency and introduce new capabilities more rapidly. It reflects our continued commitment to supporting clients with solutions that evolve alongside their business needs and growth ambitions."

Speaking on the milestone, Parag Bhise, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Nucleus Software, said:

"We value our long standing relationship with Stanbic IBTC Bank and are pleased to support the Bank's continued efforts to enhance its transaction banking capabilities. FinnAxia 9.0 has been designed to help financial institutions respond to evolving customer expectations through improved automation, connectivity and operational efficiency."

The advancement to FinnAxia 9.0 represents the latest step in the ongoing collaboration between Stanbic IBTC Bank and Nucleus Software to strengthen transaction banking capabilities and deliver innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of businesses. By combining Stanbic IBTC Bank's customer centric approach with Nucleus Software's technology expertise, the partnership continues to drive greater efficiency, agility and value for corporate and institutional clients.

Through continued investment in technology, innovation and service excellence, Stanbic IBTC Bank remains focused on delivering customer centric transaction banking solutions that enable businesses to manage liquidity effectively, optimise operations and participate confidently in an increasingly connected digital economy. Nucleus Software remains committed to supporting financial institutions with advanced technology solutions that help accelerate digital transformation and drive sustainable growth.

About Nucleus Software

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is a publicly traded (BSE: 531209) (NSE: NUCLEUS), software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders.

Nucleus Software delivers disruptive Fintech Solutions to 200+ Banks and Financial Institutions across 50 countries supporting Retail Lending, Corporate & SME Finance, Islamic Finance, Automotive Finance, Captive Automotive Finance, Cash Management, Mobile & Internet Banking, Transaction Banking and more. Our solutions manage over $15 trillion value of yearly transactions, with over 26 million transactions each day through our globally integrated transaction banking platform. Our lending platform manages $1.2 trillion+ value of loans globally, while enabling 500,000+ users to log in daily.

Our Flagship Products FinnOne Neo and FinnAxia are backed by more than 4 decades of BFSI domain expertise and an inbuilt AI powered platform to realize the digital transformation goals of FIs worldwide.

FinnOne Neo: The next-generation digital lending platform, designed to revolutionize the lending process. FinnOne Neo is built on an advanced technology platform, empowering financial institutions to streamline their lending operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. FinnAxia: An integrated global transaction banking suite, trusted by banks worldwide to optimize their transaction banking processes. With FinnAxia, financial institutions can efficiently manage their cash management, trade finance, liquidity management, and other transaction banking activities on a single platform, thereby improving operational efficiency, visibility, and enhancing client relationships. Nucleus Software Digital Services: Our comprehensive suite of services is tailored to assist banks and financial institutions in their digital transformation journey and maintain an optimal technology infrastructure. Through Nucleus Software Digital Services, we offer a holistic approach to digital transformation, enabling organizations to deliver seamless customer experiences, achieve operational and cost efficiencies, and gain actionable insights to drive strategic decision-making.

These offerings collectively underline Nucleus Software's commitment to driving innovation and empowering financial institutions to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Recognized by Gartner and Forrester, Nucleus Software continues to drive innovation across lending, transaction banking, and financial technology transformation.

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