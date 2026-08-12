Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 20.000 Meter gebohrt - kurz vor dem Abschluss der Radar-Bohrungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 14:46 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Launches One-Click Migration From qTest to Test Manager

Complete qTest projects - test cases, folder hierarchies, custom fields, attachments, and linked Jira requirements, now move into TestMu AI Test Manager in a single click, with no CSV exports, mapping spreadsheets, or scripts.

SAN FRANCISCO & NOIDA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced one-click migration from qTest to TestMu AI Test Manager. Teams can now move complete qTest projects, including test cases and steps, folder hierarchies, custom fields, attachments, and linked Jira requirements, into Test Manager automatically, replacing weeks of manual migration effort with a single background job. The process requires only a qTest instance URL, an API token, and a project selection: the migration runs in the background, stays strictly read-only against the source data, and notifies users by email on completion.

"Test case migration has always been the part of a tooling transition that nobody wanted to own, flattened folder trees, custom fields rebuilt manually, attachments re-uploaded one case at a time,"said Mudit Singh, Head of Growth at TestMu AI."We've turned all of that into a background job. Connect, select your projects, and review the results when the email arrives, with your source data untouched the whole way through."

The migration rebuilds projects with structure fully intact: folder hierarchies are recreated in the same order, custom fields are automatically detected and created with required-field flags preserved, attachments and inline images carry over with refreshed links, and linked Jira requirements move with their test cases where Jira is integrated. Original qTest IDs are stored as external IDs and tags for full traceability, and because the migration is read-only, teams can migrate live projects and validate everything inside Test Manager with source data unchanged throughout. qTest joins TestRail, Xray, and Zephyr Scale as the fourth tool with a one-click migration path into Test Manager.

The migration covers test design data, while execution history remains accessible in qTest for audit purposes. To start, log in to TestMu AI, navigate to Test Manager > Projects > Import data, and select qTest. Full documentation is available at: Link

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more information, visitwww.testmuai.com.

Media Contact
Nikhil Saxena
Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI
nikhils@testmuai.com
+91 98709 81968



Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com +91 98709 81968

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.