LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Launches One-Click Migration From qTest to Test Manager

Complete qTest projects - test cases, folder hierarchies, custom fields, attachments, and linked Jira requirements, now move into TestMu AI Test Manager in a single click, with no CSV exports, mapping spreadsheets, or scripts.

SAN FRANCISCO & NOIDA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced one-click migration from qTest to TestMu AI Test Manager . Teams can now move complete qTest projects, including test cases and steps, folder hierarchies, custom fields, attachments, and linked Jira requirements, into Test Manager automatically, replacing weeks of manual migration effort with a single background job. The process requires only a qTest instance URL, an API token, and a project selection: the migration runs in the background, stays strictly read-only against the source data, and notifies users by email on completion.

"Test case migration has always been the part of a tooling transition that nobody wanted to own, flattened folder trees, custom fields rebuilt manually, attachments re-uploaded one case at a time,"said Mudit Singh, Head of Growth at TestMu AI."We've turned all of that into a background job. Connect, select your projects, and review the results when the email arrives, with your source data untouched the whole way through."

The migration rebuilds projects with structure fully intact: folder hierarchies are recreated in the same order, custom fields are automatically detected and created with required-field flags preserved, attachments and inline images carry over with refreshed links, and linked Jira requirements move with their test cases where Jira is integrated. Original qTest IDs are stored as external IDs and tags for full traceability, and because the migration is read-only, teams can migrate live projects and validate everything inside Test Manager with source data unchanged throughout. qTest joins TestRail, Xray, and Zephyr Scale as the fourth tool with a one-click migration path into Test Manager.

The migration covers test design data, while execution history remains accessible in qTest for audit purposes. To start, log in to TestMu AI, navigate to Test Manager > Projects > Import data, and select qTest. Full documentation is available at: Link

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.



For more information, visit www.testmuai.com .

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena

Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI

nikhils@testmuai.com

+91 98709 81968

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com +91 98709 81968