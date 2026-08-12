Guangzhou WALOVI Great Health Industry Co., Ltd.: WALOVI Unveils Two New Products, Ushering New Era of Natural Plant Drinks

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Guangzhou on August 10, Walovi launched LEGEND-KING natural energy electrolyte drink and LEMULI natural berry composite juice, alongside new bottle designs for its classic product lineup.

As the world's top-selling plant-based beverage brand for six consecutive years, Walovi is accelerating the layout of a full-category ecosystem for new-generation beverages. This proactive move responds to global demand for healthy consumption and marks the continuous acceleration of the brand's global expansion.

LEGEND-KING is the first A+++ clean-label energy electrolyte drink. It delivers sustained natural energy sourced from ginseng and coffee bean extracts, with zero taurine and synthetic caffeine. Low in sugar, refreshing and hydrating, it suits work, study, gaming, sports and everyday life. Young actor Li Yunrui, who serves as the global brand ambassador for this product, shared at the launch event that this beverage has accompanied him through many appearances in his daily life. Additionally, teen motocross champions received "King Hero Rider" titles, turning LEGEND-KING into a symbol of courage for young dreamers to "step up and be a hero" whenever they face a challenge.

LEMULI, targeting children's eye health, blends blueberries and raspberries rich in anthocyanins, with zero flavors, zero colors and zero preservatives - a clean-label choice for health-conscious parents.

Additionally, the new bottle design for Walovi, inspired by bamboo joint curves and traditional Chinese pavilions, makes its global debut with Eastern elegance. The design embodies plant vitality and heroic spirit, while Brand Global Ambassador of Walovi, Zhang Linghe praised its "upward life force" and called it a redefinition of healthy living.

According to Ipsos data, plant-based beverage penetration surged from 45% to 70% in 2025, with 96% of consumers prioritizing naturalness and functional benefits. Ye Jizeng, the vice president of Guangzhou WALOVI Great Health Industry Co., Ltd., highlighted three fundamental shifts: consumers now read labels themselves, demand precise solutions, and expect added value beyond just additive-free claims.

This year, Walovi has accelerated its global market expansion. It has appointed world-renowned footballer Erling Haaland and rising young actor Zhang Linghe as brand ambassadors for Walovi. The brand is stepping up development in key Southeast Asian markets and expanding local distribution channels, continuously boosting Walovi's youthful appeal and global influence. It aims to make natural plant beverages a lifestyle companion for the new generation and usher in a new era of all-scenario healthy living.

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