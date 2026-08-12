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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Londian Wason Raises $94.3 Million Ahead of Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 12th

  • Londian Wason prepares to begin trading on NYSE today.
    • The Chinese-based electrolytic copper foil developer priced its American Depositary Shares at $22 apiece, the top end of its expected range.
    • The deal gives Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) a valuation above $1.7 billion.
  • SunScout will make its debut on NYSE American during today's trading session.
    • The solar-powered robotic mower developer priced 3.1 million shares at $5 each.
    • SunScout's (NYSE: SNSC) market capitalization reaches $115.5 million.
  • Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor will join NYSE Live.
    • Taylor will discuss the company's new $1 million culture fund.
    • Supports independent creators working across art, fashion, and film.
  • Investors digest the July Consumer Price Index ahead of market open.
    • Economists expected to see the headline figure increase by 3.4% year-over-year, and anticipated Core CPI to rise by 2.5%.
    • Monthly report tracks changes in prices paid by U.S. consumers.

Opening Bell
Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) celebrates its annual Office of the CFO Summit

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/londian-wason-raises-94-3-million-ahead-of-trading-debut-nyse-content-update-302849725.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.