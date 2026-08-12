CKH Group Acquires Jason F. Clausen, P.C.

Atlanta CPA firm, CKH Group, announces the acquisition of Michigan audit practice Jason F. Clausen, P.C.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / CKH Group, an Atlanta full-service CPA and advisory firm announces the acquisition of the Michigan audit practice of?Jason F. Clausen, P.C., further strengthening the firm's growing audit practice and expanding its specialized expertise in commercial and nonprofit assurance services.

As part of the acquisition, Jason F. Clausen, CPA, will join CKH Group as Audit Director, along with Greg Silos, who joins as Audit Manager. They also bring on board the rest of the team of talented auditors including Erin DeFour who specializes in IT audit, as well as Kelly Lauzon, Spencer King, Sean Gilmore, Scott Newel, and David Hagen. They also welcome Executive Administrative Assistant - Cathie Podschwit.

The addition of this experienced team of nine professionals, four of which are CPAs, enhances CKH Group's ability to serve clients across a broad range of industries. They bring specialized capabilities in Professional Employer Organization (PEO) audits, Service Organization Control (SOC) reporting, peer reviews, and nonprofit audits.

"Jason and his team have built an outstanding reputation for quality and client service, making them a natural fit for CKH Group," said?Nick Catrakilis, Executive Chairman of CKH Group. "We're excited to welcome them and continue investing in the growth of our audit practice."

Jason F. Clausen, P.C. has served more than 300 organizations with a team of experienced accounting professionals and has earned recognition for its expertise in assurance services. Jason is also a published author on SOC reporting, bringing additional thought leadership to CKH Group's expanding audit team.

"When looking at the future of my firm, I wanted to find a group that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality service and building long-term client relationships," said?Jason F. Clausen, CPA. "CKH Group was the clear choice. I'm excited to continue serving our clients while providing them access to the broader resources and capabilities of the CKH Group team."

Jason F. Clausen, P.C.'s current engagement team, including Jason, will remain in place, and there will be no changes to day-to-day communication or client service. Clients will continue working with the professionals they know while benefiting from the additional resources and specialized expertise available throughout this change.

The acquisition reflects CKH Group's continued investment in expanding its assurance capabilities while preserving the personalized service that has defined both firms. Clients will now have access to an even broader range of audit, tax, accounting, and advisory services supported by CKH Group's team of more than 200 professionals.

About CKH Group

CKH Group is a full-service CPA and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with more than 23 years of experience providing audit, tax, accounting, and advisory services to businesses, nonprofit organizations, government entities, and multinational companies throughout the United States. Learn more: https://www.ckhgroup.com/

About Jason F. Clausen

Since 2009, Jason F. Clausen, P.C. has committed to providing quality attestation and assurance services to its clients throughout the United States. Their experience includes nonprofit organizations, Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), and CPA firms requiring peer review services. Learn more: https://www.jfclausenpc.cpa/



Media Contact:

Storm Haas

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770-495-9077

SOURCE: CKH Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ckh-group-acquires-jason-f.-clausen-p.c.-1206105