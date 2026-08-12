Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. Brings Exclusive "Sip • Smoke • Savor" Experience to San Diego

An Unforgettable Evening of Fine Spirits, Premium Cigars and Culinary Excellence Featuring Woody Creek Distillers and William H Macy.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (FMCG) along with Keg N Bottle are proud to announce the latest installment of its experiential tasting series, Sip • Smoke • Savor, taking place on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KnB Bistro in San Diego, California. The event will bring together discerning consumers, spirits enthusiasts and cigar aficionados for an elevated evening of premium indulgence and brand discovery.

The event will showcase selections from Woody Creek Distillers, including the highly anticipated spirits line presented by acclaimed actor William H. Macy, paired with gourmet cuisine and premium cigars in a sophisticated and intimate setting. Guests will have the opportunity to explore distinctive flavor profiles, meet fellow enthusiasts and experience a curated lifestyle event designed around craftsmanship, quality and enjoyment.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking authentic experiences that connect premium products with memorable moments," said a spokesperson for Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "Sip • Smoke • Savor was created to celebrate the intersection of exceptional spirits, fine cigars and culinary excellence while providing brand partners with meaningful consumer engagement."

The event is sponsored by Keg N Bottle, KnB Bistro and Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc., reflecting a shared commitment to showcasing premium beverages and creating innovative experiences for adult consumers.

Attendees can expect:

Premium Woody Creek spirit tastings and presentation by William H. Macy

Gourmet dining experiences prepared by KnB Bistro

Hand-selected premium cigars

Networking opportunities with fellow enthusiasts

An intimate and relaxed atmosphere designed for discovery and enjoyment

The event is open to guests 21 years of age and older and includes complimentary parking. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Event Details

What: Sip • Smoke • Savor Series

When: Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Where: KnB Bistro, 6380 Del Cerro Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92120

Presented By: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sponsors: Keg N Bottle, KnB Bistro and Fast Moving Consumer Goods

To Order tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-smoke-savor-series-tickets-1997512375286

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fast-moving-consumer-goods-inc.-brings-exclusive-%22sip-%e2%80%a2-smoke-%e2%80%a2-1206341