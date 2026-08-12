Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCID: MASN) ("Maison Luxe," "MASN," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Moonshot Studios, a South African-based artificial intelligence marketing and business support agency.

The agreement follows the successful completion of the Company's due diligence process, during which management conducted an extensive review of Moonshot Studios' business operations, capabilities, and strategic fit. Based on the results of that review, the Company's management determined that the transaction represents a significant strategic opportunity to support Maison Luxe's long-term growth initiatives.

The execution of the Share Exchange Agreement constitutes a material corporate event and reflects the Company's continued efforts to position itself for future expansion through the acquisition of an operating business with established expertise in AI-driven marketing, digital communications, and business support services.

Management believes that Moonshot Studios' capabilities have the potential to strengthen the Company's operational platform and support future business development initiatives. The completion of the transaction remains subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the definitive agreement and any customary closing requirements.

"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone following a thorough due diligence process," said management of Maison Luxe, Inc. "We believe Moonshot Studios brings meaningful operational expertise and strategic value to MASN, and we look forward to working together as we advance the Company's long-term objectives."

Corporate Update

Separately, the Company is pleased to announce that MASN has been restored to OTCID Current Information status. Management will continue to maintain this status and remains committed to timely and accurate disclosure with OTC Markets and ongoing transparency with shareholders.

Additional updates regarding the transaction and other corporate developments will be provided as material information becomes available and as appropriate under applicable securities regulations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Maison Luxe, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309309

Source: Maison Luxe Inc.