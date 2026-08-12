From ESS News The 500 MW/1 GWh Coalburn 1 BESS has entered commercial operations at a former coal mining site in Scotland, according to CIP. The project is now the largest operational BESS in Europe. Construction at the Coalburn 1 site in South Lanarkshire, near Glasgow, began in November 2023 according to CIP's local development partner Alcemi. CIP divested 50% of the project to insurer Axa IM Alts in April 2025. Revenues for Coalburn 1 will include a 10-year optimization agreement with SSE, plus a 15-year capacity market contract covering 300 MW of power output, plus a seven-year contract covering ...

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