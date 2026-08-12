JCB Hydromax reaches 406.320 mph 653.909 kph at Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah

FIA officials oversee sporting, technical and timing procedures alongside ACCUS, the National Sporting Authority for the United States

Achievement marks another milestone in the development of hydrogen technology in motor sport

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has today confirmed a new provisional World Land Speed Record for a hydrogen internal combustion-powered vehicle, as the JCB Hydromax recorded a speed of 406.320 miles per hour 653.909 kilometres per hour on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA. The record is set over a flying mile kilometre subject to the ratification by the FIA Land Speed Records Commission.

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The JCB Hydromax at the official FIA Post-Record Award Presentation, receiving the FIA Trophy and FIA Land Speed Record Certificate after achieving a record speed of 406.320 mph and setting a new FIA World Land Speed Record for a hydrogen-powered vehicle.

The FIA has an incredible history officiating World Land Speed Records that spans over 100 years. FIA World Land Speed Records are the only globally-recognised, verified and documented achievements of what is perhaps the purest pursuit of outright speed in all motor sport. Records stretching back to the 1920s are held in the FIA Archives in Valleiry, France.

The JCB Hydromax was driven to this latest record-breaking velocity by Wing Commander Andy Green OBE. FIA regulation required he make two runs one in each direction over a distance of one mile, with the average speed across the two runs setting the record. Today's achievement eclipses the previous FIA-recognised hydrogen internal combustion benchmark of 185.5 mph 298.5 kph set in 2004 by the BMW H2R.

FIA officials worked alongside its Member Club, the Automobile Competition Committee of the US (ACCUS), and the local team of experts at Bonneville to oversee the sporting and technical procedures required for an FIA World Land Speed Record attempt, including vehicle scrutineering, safety inspections, timing verification and the independent recording of the performance.

The FIA has collaborated with JCB's engineering team since the start of the project, sharing the learnings made by the FIA Technical and Safety Department during its initial exploration of gaseous hydrogen technologies that began back in 2021. While the federation has since switched its technical focus onto the development of liquid hydrogen storage for motor sport, the safety parameters and data collected by the Technical and Safety Department remain relevant for categories deploying gaseous H2, including the FIA Extreme H World Cup.

The record also marks JCB's return to Bonneville 20 years after the company's Dieselmax, also driven by Green, established the FIA world diesel land speed record of 350.092 mph in August 2006.

As well as now being the fastest person propelled by hydrogen, Green also holds the remarkable accolade of 'fastest person on earth', having set the outright FIA World Land Speed Record of 763.035 mph 1227.986 kph with ThrustSSC in 1997. While the JCB Hydromax was not built to rival the jet-propelled outright record, it has laid down an important marker in the world of motor sport and beyond hydrogen technology is now at the cutting edge of competition.

President of the FIA, H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: "This is a truly historic milestone for motorsport showcasing how innovation, performance, speed, and sustainability can go hand in hand.

"Motorsport has always been a catalyst for technological progress pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This new land speed record continues this tradition, showcasing the potential of hydrogen combustion for the future of sustainable mobility.

"For over 100 years, the FIA has proudly played a central role officiating land speed record attempts. I would like to thank our Member Club, the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States, for their support during this record attempt and offer my congratulations to Lord Bamford, Andy Green OBE, and to everyone involved in this remarkable achievement."

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Contacts:

Sven Good FIA Road Sport Communications Manager Sgood@fia.com +44 7780949176