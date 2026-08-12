Runner-first focus and international expansion fuel growth as Brooks continues to gain traction worldwide

Brooks Running continued its global momentum, posting a record Q2 and delivering 14% year-to-date revenue growth as demand for the performance running brand's footwear, apparel, and accessories remained strong across regions and channels. Brooks grew 9% year over year in the Americas during the first half of 2026, while international markets accelerated further, up 39% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and 10% in Asia-Pacific (APAC).

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Brooks Running Delivers 14% Growth in First Half of 2026

Brooks' growth comes amid continued expansion of the global running market, up 10% year over year to $43 billion in 2025, driven by growth across all regions.1 In Europe, Brooks outpaced the performance running footwear market in France, which grew 11% in Q2.2 The brand also remained No. 1 in Germany in adult performance running footwear priced €90+, securing the top three styles within the category.3 In the U.S. specialty retail footwear market, Brooks maintained its No. 1 position for the sixth straight month in running's most discerning channel, extending its lead in market share for the rolling year.4 Further reinforcing Brooks' leadership in run specialty, Fleet Feet again ranked Brooks its No. 1 vendor in a recent survey, citing best-in-class execution across product, marketing, operations, and sales for the 11th consecutive year.5

"Around the globe, running continues to play an increasingly important role for people prioritizing health and wellness in their lives," said Dan Sheridan, CEO of Brooks Running. "At Brooks, we aim to give runners the very best product and experiences to pursue that. Our first-half results reflect that focus and the incredible work of our teams globally."

Iconic franchises and emerging categories fuel growth

In its 25th year, the Adrenaline GTS grew 19% year over year in Q2, reflecting continued demand for Brooks' iconic stability franchise. In Q2, Brooks launched Ghost 18, the newest iteration of one of its most popular road-running shoes. Trail running remained a standout category, with trail styles growing 71% year over year in Q2, fueled by increased demand for Ghost Trail and the Cascadia franchise, which grew 58% during the quarter.

In apparel, Brooks continued building momentum through its Movement and all-new PR Elite collections, while established franchises such as Luxe and Chaser remained strong contributors. In an expanding category for the brand, accessories grew 29% year over year in Q2. Brooks maintained its dominant representation among top-performing sports bra styles at Fleet Feet, capturing five of the top 10 bra styles sold during the quarter.6

At Paris Fashion Week in June, Brooks showcased its approach to lifestyle footwear through its RE: Innovation Studio, a space highlighting the brand's craftsmanship, performance heritage, and approach to movement beyond the run. The showroom spotlighted the Glycerin 12, reimagining a Brooks icon through modern performance innovation, including Brooks' proprietary Loft V3 cushioning and 5D Fit Print upper. The space also featured the new Brooks Vanguard, which pairs a low-profile 1970s silhouette with Loft V2 cushioning. By blending heritage-inspired design with performance credibility, Brooks' emerging lifestyle category continued to gain traction, posting near triple-digit growth for the quarter.

Brooks athletes continue to push the limits of performance

World champion middle-distance runner and Brooks Beast Josh Kerr broke a 27-year-old world record in the mile one of running's most storied barriers at the London Diamond League running 3:42.66, proving what's possible when elite performance and innovation converge. On the roads, Jess McClain finished as the top American female at the Boston Marathon, setting a new course record for American women by running 2:20:49, while Clayton Young earned a personal best of 2:05:41 and finished as the third American male in his Brooks debut. In trail and mountain competition, Anna Gibson captured her third Broken Arrow Ascent title and set a new course record, Chris Myers won Mt. Fuji 100, and Des Linden finished third overall at Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert.

In Q2, Brooks continued investing in the future of the sport through notable athlete signings and youth competition. The brand signed Xi Xiaoheng, China's national-record holder in the 800 meters; Sanu Jallow-Lockhart, who recently set the women's 800m record at the 2026 NCAA Championships; and Gary Martin, the eighth all-time U.S. miler and collegiate distance medley relay (DMR) champion. At the 15th annual Brooks PR Invitational national youth track meet, 96 of 280 athletes recorded personal bests during a record-breaking day of competition, reinforcing Brooks' commitment to developing the next generation of runners.

Brooks shows up where and when running matters most

During Q2, Brooks continued to bring its global brand platform "Let's Run There" to life by showing up alongside runners at the sport's most meaningful moments. At the Boston Marathon in April, Brooks welcomed runners from around the world into its Hyperion House just steps from the historic finish line and supported participants from the start line through its first-ever Mile 0 activation, providing race-day essentials including nutrition and hydration. A week later, Brooks established its first-ever London Marathon footprint at The Outernet, one of the city's most iconic cultural destinations, while partnering with actor, singer, author, and producer Cynthia Erivo, MBE, on her pursuit of a personal best at her hometown marathon. Coached by Brooks athlete Erika Kemp, Erivo achieved a personal best of 3:21:40, helping drive a 15-point increase in social brand love during marathon weekend.

In May, Brooks partnered with endurance athlete Arda Saatçi, outfitting his 377-mile run from Death Valley to Santa Monica. Saatçi achieved this incredible feat in 123 hours and at its peak, the livestream captured a Twitch live-streaming record in Germany, while 2.9 million viewers watched Saatçi's finish across YouTube, TikTok, Red Bull TV and Twitch, inspiring a global audience to rethink what's possible through the sport.

About Brooks Running

Brooks Running is a leading performance running brand that awakens aliveness through the run. Guided by the belief that everyone is a runner, Brooks fuels life through every run, creating performance footwear, apparel, sports bras, and accessories that help people move with confidence and purpose. Since 1914, Brooks has combined human-centered design, motion science, and a deep understanding of runners to make performance personal and enable lifelong movement. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Learn more at BrooksRunning.com or follow @brooksrunning.

1 Circana Global Sport Market Estimate Release 2026

2 Circana SCS Circana GmbH, Retail Tracking Service, FR DE, Adult Performance Running Footwear, Value Sales Change, Apr 2026 June 2026 v YA

3 Circana SCS Circana GmbH, Retail Tracking Service, FR DE, Adult Performance Running Footwear, Value Sales Change, Apr 2026 June 2026 v YA

4 Upper Quadrant Specialty Run Market Data, April June 2026

5 Fleet Feet

6 Fleet Feet

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Contacts:

Christine Carter

Corporate PR Lead

christine.carter@brooksrunning.com