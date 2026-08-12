Partnership gives government organizations a compliant path to faster financial planning, more strategic decision-making, operational efficiency, and lower IT and telecom costs

Brightfin today announced that its technology spend management solutions are now available to U.S. federal agencies through Knox's FedRAMP Authorized cloud platform. Deploying on Knox gives public sector organizations a compliant path to faster financial planning cycles, more strategic decision-making, and lower IT and telecom costs, the same discipline commercial enterprises rely on. Brightfin is actively working with Knox toward achieving FedRAMP certification.

Federal agencies have long struggled with IT spend data that is siloed and disconnected, limiting their ability to manage hardware and software assets and their associated costs. The result is a reactive posture, scrambling to keep pace with evolving government requirements rather than getting ahead of them. Built natively on ServiceNow, Brightfin turns fragmented IT spend data into actionable insight, operational efficiency, and reduced cost across the entire IT estate.

The outcomes federal agencies can now realize

Through this partnership, agencies gain a compliant path to measurable outcomes, including:

Faster financial planning cycles : replacing manual, disconnected data gathering with a single, trusted view of technology spend that shortens the path from data to decision.

: replacing manual, disconnected data gathering with a single, trusted view of technology spend that shortens the path from data to decision. More strategic decision-making : tying every technology dollar back to a mission and an owner, so leaders can prioritize investments with confidence.

: tying every technology dollar back to a mission and an owner, so leaders can prioritize investments with confidence. Operational efficiency : automating cost management across the IT estate to free teams from reactive, manual work and get ahead of evolving requirements.

: automating cost management across the IT estate to free teams from reactive, manual work and get ahead of evolving requirements. Lower IT and telecom costs: bringing discipline to two of the largest and hardest-to-control cost categories in government, and extending that same control to cloud and AI spend as adoption accelerates.

Executive perspective

"Federal agencies are being asked to do more with technology while proving every dollar is well spent, and until now, the tools to do both in a compliant environment simply weren't within reach," said Preeti Shukla, CPAIO at Brightfin. "Our partnership with Knox changes that. Agencies can finally see their IT, telecom, mobile, cloud, and AI spend in one place, tie every cost back to a mission and an owner, and turn that visibility into real savings. This is exactly where the need is greatest, and Knox's support is what made it possible to bring our solutions into the federal space."

About Brightfin

Brightfin delivers complete visibility and control over technology spending. Built natively on ServiceNow, Brightfin helps organizations turn fragmented technology spend data into faster financial planning, more strategic decisions, operational efficiency, and lower IT and telecom costs across the entire IT estate. Learn more at brightfin.com.

About Knox

Knox Systems provides a multi-tenant cloud platform for delivering commercial software to federal government customers. Customer applications deploy on Knox's FedRAMP Authorized platform, giving agencies a faster, compliant path to the commercial innovation they need. Learn more at knoxsystems.com. See the FedRAMP Marketplace listing for current certification details.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260812206279/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jacob Mollohan

Senior Director of Marketing

jacob.mollohan@brightfin.com

720-235-9837