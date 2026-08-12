Six straight years on the Inc. 5000 underscore sustained growth for the AI-powered email security leader as it protects more than 17,000 organizations against the Phishing 3.0 era of AI-generated and deepfake-enabled attacks

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting more than 17,000 global organizations from advanced phishing attacks, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the sixth consecutive year IRONSCALES has earned a place on the list, which recognizes companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the sixth year in a row is a milestone we owe to our customers and partners," said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. "They trust us to protect their people against the most advanced attacks in email, from business email compromise to account takeover to deepfakes, and that trust is what fuels our growth. Attackers now use generative AI and deepfakes to impersonate the very people we rely on. We are meeting that shift with AI-powered, human-centered security that helps organizations trust what they read, see, and hear."

Six Years of Consistent Growth and Market Leadership

Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for six years running reflects the sustained demand for AI-powered email security and the trust of a global community that now spans more than 17,000 organizations, 3,500+ MSP partners, and 35,000+ security professionals. IRONSCALES has turned that community into a durable advantage. Every threat encountered anywhere in the network sharpens protection for everyone in it.

Driving Innovation in Email Security

Email remains the primary entry point for cyberattacks, and the threat has entered a new era. Generative AI, deepfake voice and video, and multi-channel social engineering now define what IRONSCALES calls Phishing 3.0. Over the past year, IRONSCALES has answered that shift with a series of industry-first innovations, including:

Three AI agents for the security team. The Red Teaming Agent anticipates attacks designed for a specific organization, the Phishing SOC Agent delivers L2 analyst-level investigation in minutes rather than hours, and the Phishing Simulation Agent trains employees against the tactics actually being used against them.

The Red Teaming Agent anticipates attacks designed for a specific organization, the Phishing SOC Agent delivers L2 analyst-level investigation in minutes rather than hours, and the Phishing Simulation Agent trains employees against the tactics actually being used against them. Real-time deepfake protection for Microsoft Teams. Industry-first identity verification for live meetings using visual and audio analysis, with a privacy-first design that keeps no recordings or transcripts.

Industry-first identity verification for live meetings using visual and audio analysis, with a privacy-first design that keeps no recordings or transcripts. Themis, the agentic AI virtual SOC. Autonomous classification, clustering, and remediation that cuts incident response from 30 minutes to 30 seconds and handles more than 99% of threats hands-free.

Autonomous classification, clustering, and remediation that cuts incident response from 30 minutes to 30 seconds and handles more than 99% of threats hands-free. Adaptive AI refined by human intelligence. Self-learning behavioral models, sharpened continuously by the IRONSCALES community, that catch what Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and legacy gateways miss.

This cadence of innovation has kept IRONSCALES at the front of the AI-powered email security market and earned recognition from Gartner, IDC, GigaOm, Frost Sullivan, KuppingerCole, and G2.

To see why more than 17,000 customers choose IRONSCALES, visit https://ironscales.com/enterprise/start-here.

A Closer Look at the Inc. 5000 Class of 2026

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 18,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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Media Contact

Doug DeOrchis

Scratch Marketing Media for IRONSCALES

ironscales@scratchmm.com