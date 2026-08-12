Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 046890, hereinafter 'Seoul') and its affiliate Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 092190), global opto-semiconductor technology companies, have obtained a permanent injunction enjoining infringement of Seoul's opto-semiconductor patents in India, following similar injunction rulings in Europe and the United States. The Delhi High Court extended the injunction to the managing director as well.

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Patented opto-semiconductor light-output enhancement technology applied in the lawsuits (left) and WICOP technology (right) (Graphic: Seoul Viosys)

These rulings are expected to significantly impact the global opto-semiconductor industry, a market worth roughly USD 200 billion that is expanding from automotive lighting and displays into optical communications for AI applications.

In India, Seoul Viosys won a final judgment against Ornate Agencies Private Limited enjoining the sale of products infringing Seoul's patent and separately barring its managing director from infringement.

In June last year, the Unified Patent Court in Europe confirmed a permanent injunction against products infringing Seoul's WICOP technology, along with an order to recall and destroy products already sold. This order carries consequences beyond damages or royalties, requiring infringing products to be pulled from the market at significant cost.

In February, a U.S. court issued a permanent injunction for infringement of Seoul affiliate's patents against European opto-semiconductor application company Laser Components USA, whose products incorporated chips supplied by Korean company Photon Wave Co., Ltd. The injunction bars sales of the infringing products and any substantially similar products made using the same process, and also covers Laser Components' officers, agents, employees, and any Photon Wave personnel acting in concert with Laser Components in the infringement.

The three lawsuits covered patents on core opto-semiconductor technologies, including Seoul's light-output enhancement technology, WICOP technology for robust LED structure, and water purification solution with applications spanning automotive lighting, displays, mobile devices, general lighting, and future AI data communications. These patents are part of Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys' portfolio of roughly 15,000 patents. The consecutive injunctions in Europe, the U.S., and India underscore the strength of Seoul's core technologies and its position as a global technology leader.

Founder Chung hoon Lee, who built his business from the ground up when Korea had no opto-semiconductor industry, said, "The patent system helps realize my belief that Birth is not fair, but opportunity must be fair. It helped drive industrial revolutions, sharply cutting poverty and infant mortality by 1900." He added, "Just as ordinary people in IP-respecting countries can achieve big dreams, this system must impose strict penalties on leaders of infringing companies-as courts worldwide have done-so patents are respected globally and every young person and entrepreneur can live with hope."

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys possesses approximately 6,000 patents and the technological capability to manufacture opto-semiconductor chips covering the full wavelength spectrum from 200 nanometers to 1,400 nanometers. Its capabilities extend to vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, or VCSELs, and laser diodes.

The company also mass-produces WICOP Pixel, the world's first technology to integrate red, green, and blue display light sources into a single chip.

Founded in 2002, Seoul Viosys currently holds the world's leading market share in the UV LED sector. In cooperation with its parent company, Seoul Semiconductor, which holds approximately 15,000 patents, Seoul Viosys continues to strengthen its technological leadership in global markets.

For more information, visit www.seoulviosys.com.

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Contacts:

Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.

Jinseop Jung

jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com