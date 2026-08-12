Mobile Game Studios Can Now Access A Complete D2C Ecosystem Under One Account, With the Industry's Best Global Payments, Tools to Build Their Own Storefronts, Merchant of Record Services, LiveOps, and Player Acquisition

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today announced Web Shop Ecosystem, an expanded direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce platform and services that mobile game studios need to successfully monetize their games across all their owned channels. Studios using Web Shop now have access to a connected set of products spanning engagement, monetization, and operations, managed in the newly launched Mobile Games Account interface on Xsolla.com.

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Graphic: Xsolla

Powering over 800 mobile game D2C experiences with global payments and merchant-of-record services tailored for the video games industry, Xsolla Web Shop has enabled many of the highest-grossing titles to leverage its reach and availability to drive additional monetization and improve player retention.

Web Shop Ecosystem adds the products a studio needs to run a complete D2C experience as a live-service business, organized into four areas:

Core: The foundation of the storefront. Everything a studio needs to launch from the site itself to the identity, catalog, and payment infrastructure that makes direct sales possible.

The foundation of the storefront. Everything a studio needs to launch from the site itself to the identity, catalog, and payment infrastructure that makes direct sales possible. Engagement: The reason players come back, with loyalty, community, and social mechanics that turn one-time buyers into repeat customers who spend more over time.

The reason players come back, with loyalty, community, and social mechanics that turn one-time buyers into repeat customers who spend more over time. Monetization: Every revenue stream is connected, with subscriptions, in-game link-outs, chat commerce, and non-payer monetization tools that let studios earn across every part of the player base, in every market.

Every revenue stream is connected, with subscriptions, in-game link-outs, chat commerce, and non-payer monetization tools that let studios earn across every part of the player base, in every market. Operations: The engine that runs it all, powered by no-code LiveOps, analytics, and attribution, enabling a studio to launch, optimize, and grow campaigns without engineering resources or switching between disconnected tools.

Every product connects to the Mobile Games Account, so a studio can enable only what it needs without building or maintaining separate systems. Studios control layout, branding, catalog, campaigns, and live operations through simplified tools, while also building deeper, more customized player experiences with design and development from Xsolla.

"A checkout page on its own was never enough. Studios needed the acquisition, engagement, and live-operations tools around it to increase monetization opportunities and player retention, which most could not build on their own," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "With Web Shop Ecosystem, these products are connected into the same integration, so a studio can run its entire direct-to-consumer business end-to-end from one place."

Web Shop Ecosystem is now available to studios using Xsolla Web Shop, with additional acquisition, engagement, monetization, and operations products rolling out throughout 2026. Studios can meet up with the team at gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and learn more at https://xsolla.com/release-notes/august-2026/ws-ecosystem.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the Merchant of Record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Xsolla

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations

d.stembridge@xsolla.com