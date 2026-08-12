TCL CSOT Advances Into Professional Esports and Powers the Future of AI Computing at ChinaJoy 2026

SHANGHAI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT recently wrapped up a strong showing at ChinaJoy 2026 with its "AI on Screen" exhibition, where it was joined by partner brands from its broad ecosystem, including Lenovo, AGON, EVNIA, ASUS, LG, MSI, Acer, BenQ, TCL, Sony, and Thunderbird. Appearances from actor and singer Jiro Wang and professional CrossFire players brought extra energy to the booth, while a lineup of interactive activities drew visitors into TCL CSOT's vast world of screens, where entertainment meets cutting-edge display technology.

Events at the exhibition included an opening ceremony, the official release of the TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Display Standard, and the unveiling of the world's first Full HD 1080p native 1000Hz gaming monitor together with LG at the TCL CSOT booth.

A New Standard for Native Gaming Performance

Setting a new benchmark for gaming visual quality across the industry, the new TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Display Standard was unveiled by Jay Yang, Senior Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Global Electrical, at the TCL CSOT booth. To accelerate industry-wide adoption of the new standard, TÜV Rheinland, together with the China National Institute of Standardization, Lenovo Group, TCL CSOT, HKC Corporation Limited, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., ANTGAMER, TPV Technology Limited, Realtek Semiconductor, MediaTek Inc., Foxconn Technology Group Co., Ltd., Wistron, and other industry partners, launched the Esports Display Experience Ecosystem Initiative. The initiative is designed to embed the new standard and human-factor research across the entire display value chain, spanning semiconductor design, panel manufacturing, product development, production, retail, and consumer education, while promoting more aligned evaluation criteria and terminology across the industry.

The new standard is the latest example of how TCL CSOT is working with partners to translate its user-centric approach into scientific, actionable assessment criteria that are supporting greater standardization and specialization of displays with a stronger focus on user experience.

"True global leadership is not only about achieving technical breakthroughs - it's about defining standards that are genuinely human-centric," said Jun Zhao, SVP of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "As the gaming industry continues to grow, players' expectations for display experiences are escalating. The competition has evolved from a narrow focus on hardware specs like refresh rate and response time toward a more holistic battle that prioritizes real-world user experience, visual health, and immersion. Only by establishing a more scientific and comprehensive evaluation system can the industry sustain its high-quality development."

TCL CSOT and LG Unveil World's First Full HD 1080p Native 1000Hz Gaming Monitor

On the opening day of ChinaJoy 2026, TCL CSOT and LG unveiled the world's first Full HD 1080p native 1000Hz gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear model (25G590B). Designed to meet the TÜV Rheinland Native Gaming Performance Display Standard, the groundbreaking display marks the next step in TCL CSOT's gaming expansion from a global leader in consumer gaming displays into the professional esports sector.

As the world's first Full HD 1080p native 1000Hz gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear model (25G590B) supports MBR Pro technology, delivering fluid gameplay with clearer motion and less blur. Purpose-built for professional esports, it features a 51% smaller base footprint with fully adjustable angles, while its 24.5-inch panel is the preferred size for esports, allowing for exceptional visual focus. Paired with AI-enhanced audio, the monitor helps players see faster and aim with greater accuracy, making it a winning combo for FPS games.

Unlike other high refresh rate monitors which rely on frame interpolation or overclocking, the new monitor's native 1000Hz refresh rate is purely hardware-driven, marking a new technological breakthrough in competitive gaming displays. During fast-paced competitive play, this ultra-high native refresh rate delivers exceptionally smooth motion with close to zero latency, helping players react faster and land shots with greater precision.

Celebrating Four Consecutive Years of Market Leadership

TCL CSOT has maintained its position as the global leader in both market share and shipment volume in gaming monitor panels from 2022 to 2025, with one in every three gaming monitors worldwide built on a TCL CSOT panel. Alongside this leading market position, the company has also strengthened its brand influence as the official display partner of the 2026 CrossFire Professional League, where its products provide professional performance at the highest levels of competition.

TCL CSOT has built a comprehensive technology portfolio including HVA, HFS, and printed OLED, each tailored to different types of gamers. HVA technology delivers ultra-fast response times and high contrast for fast-paced games; HFS technology combines smooth motion with the color accuracy of IPS; and printed OLED technology delivers vibrant colors, infinite contrast, and built-in eye protection. Together, they ensure that every gamer, whether seeking extreme refresh rates or premium color and visual comfort, can find a panel perfectly matched to their needs.

Extending Semiconductor Display Capabilities to Power AI Computing

At ChinaJoy 2026, Jun Zhao, SVP of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT, introduced TCL CSOT's new cross-segment layout in the advanced semiconductor field: glass-based packaging for high-performance chips.

The rapid development of AI chips and high-performance computing has placed new demands on chip packaging, and glass substrate packaging has emerged as a promising solution to overcoming existing bottlenecks. TCL CSOT's expertise in processes such as large-size glass substrate processing, precision film deposition, lithography, etching, inspection, and automated handling maps closely onto the requirements of glass substrate packaging. TCL CSOT has already begun preliminary research and technical feasibility studies on glass substrates while actively evaluating project construction and collaborative R&D with customers.

From the esports displays in front of players to the AI computing infrastructure behind the scenes, every technological leap is the result of constant innovation by TCL CSOT. Looking ahead, TCL CSOT will continue working with partners around the world to build a premium gaming display ecosystem that puts the power of AI on screen while advancing underlying technologies like glass substrate packaging that form the foundation for future AI and computing infrastructure. Whether on screen or behind the display, TCL CSOT is extending its influence across the global technology value chain, bridging immersive gaming experiences with next-generation AI computing power.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csot-advances-into-professional-esports-and-powers-the-future-of-ai-computing-at-chinajoy-2026-302849732.html