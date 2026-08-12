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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Signant Health Global eCOA Library Surpasses 9,000 Translations, Accelerating Global Study Startup

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, a leading provider of evidence generation solutions for clinical trials, today announced that its eCOA translation library has surpassed 9,000 instrument translations, accelerating global study startup. The milestone reflects Signant's continued investment in pre-validated multilingual eCOA content.

The global eCOA library currently holds over 950 master English instruments, with over 9,000 instrument translations ready to use on any study. Of these, approximately 1,000 translations carry a version-specific certificate of translation and associated submission documentation, accelerating out-of-the-box use without the need for further certification and documentation. For sponsors working in established indications and languages, this means validated, submission-ready translations can often be deployed directly into a new study without a commissioning cycle.

Obtaining validated translated instruments is one of the most consistent sources of delay in starting up eCOA on global clinical trials. Until now, workflows required eCOA translations to be commissioned study by study, each requiring its own linguistic validation, review cycle, and study-specific certification. Signant's global eCOA library transforms this by holding validated translations at the instrument- version level, with certificates and supporting documentation stored alongside each instrument and available for immediate reuse across studies.

"Translation readiness is one of the practical factors that determines whether a global study starts on time," said Sanjiv Waghmare, chief product officer at Signant. "Building a library at this scale, with version-specific certificates and full documentation stored at the instrument level, means that for many studies the translation question is answered before the protocol is finalized. We are compressing one of the most predictable delays in eCOA startup into a process that sponsors can plan around with confidence."

The library spans a wide range of therapeutic areas, with particularly strong coverage in oncology, CNS, and dermatology. Coverage expands continuously as validated translations from new studies are added to the library.

For more information about whether Signant's global library covers a specific indication and protocol, or for details on Signant's full suite of eCOA solutions, go to https://signanthealth.com/.

About Signant Health
Signant Health is the evidence generation company, leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to deliver quality evidence across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For over 25 years, 600+ sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant's comprehensive eClinical solutions. Our clinical outcome assessments (eCOA, clinician ratings, cognitive testing) and wearable digital health technologies powered by Ametris provide the industry's most comprehensive evidence generation capabilities, alongside EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/signant-health-global-ecoa-library-surpasses-9-000-translations-accelerating-global-study-startup-302847492.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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