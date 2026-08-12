VetClaims.ai CEO Lukas Simianer Shares Journey From Homeless Veteran to Founder on Dropping Bombs Podcast

Purple Heart recipient discusses the challenges veterans face navigating the VA disability system and why VetClaims.ai was built to advocate for those who served.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / VetClaims.ai , a technology-driven veteran advocacy platform focused on helping former service members navigate the VA disability claims process, announced that Founder and CEO Lukas Simianer is featured on a new episode of the widely followed Dropping Bombs podcast hosted by entrepreneur Brad Lea.

During the conversation, Simianer shares the personal experiences that led him to launch VetClaims.ai, beginning with his service as an 82nd Airborne paratrooper during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. At just 19 years old, Simianer was wounded in combat, receiving a Purple Heart before returning home to face an entirely different battle: navigating the complex veterans' benefits system.

Rather than finding stability after military service, Simianer describes experiencing homelessness while struggling to access the benefits he had earned. Living out of his car with his dog, he encountered firsthand many of the barriers that veterans face when attempting to secure disability compensation through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Those experiences ultimately became the foundation for VetClaims.ai.

Today, the company has helped more than 70,000 veterans navigate the VA disability claims process through education, technology, and advocacy designed to simplify an often complicated system.

Throughout the episode, Simianer discusses what he believes are longstanding challenges within the disability claims process, including widespread confusion surrounding eligibility requirements, lengthy processing timelines, and the emergence of unaccredited businesses commonly referred to as "claim sharks," which often charge substantial fees to assist veterans with benefit claims.

The conversation also addresses difficult subjects that receive comparatively little public attention, including military sexual trauma and the long-term physical and psychological effects many veterans continue to experience after leaving active duty.

Rather than focusing solely on his personal story, Simianer uses the interview to encourage veterans to better understand the benefits they may have earned through military service and to seek accurate information before making decisions about disability claims.

"As more veterans become aware of the resources available to them, education continues to play an important role in ensuring they understand the benefits they may qualify for," Simianer said. "Many veterans simply don't realize what they're entitled to or where to begin."

The podcast also explores the broader mission behind VetClaims.ai and the company's effort to combine technology with personalized support to make the claims process more accessible. By helping veterans understand documentation requirements, claim preparation, and the appeals process, the platform aims to reduce confusion while empowering veterans to advocate for themselves.

Hosted by entrepreneur Brad Lea, Dropping Bombs has become one of the business world's most recognizable interview podcasts, featuring conversations with founders, executives, athletes, military leaders, and high-profile entrepreneurs discussing leadership, resilience, and business growth. Lea, known for building multiple successful companies and mentoring entrepreneurs nationwide, has established the show as a platform for candid discussions about overcoming adversity and building meaningful organizations.

Simianer's appearance highlights a growing national conversation surrounding veteran advocacy and disability benefits as policymakers, advocacy organizations, and veterans themselves continue to examine opportunities to improve access to earned benefits and modernize support systems for those transitioning from military service.

The full episode is available through the Dropping Bombs podcast on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

For more information about VetClaims.ai, visit www.VetClaims.ai .

About VetClaims.ai

VetClaims.ai is a veteran-focused advocacy platform that helps former service members better understand and navigate the VA disability claims process through technology, education, and personalized guidance. Founded by Purple Heart recipient and former 82nd Airborne paratrooper Lukas Simianer, the company has assisted more than 70,000 veterans while working to improve access to the benefits earned through military service.

Media Contact:

VetClaims.ai

media@vetclaims.ai

SOURCE: VetClaims.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vetclaims.ai-ceo-lukas-simianer-shares-journey-from-homeless-vet-1206471