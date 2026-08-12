Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Luminaire Authentik, a Quebec-based custom lighting manufacturer founded in 2015, today officially opened its expanded Toronto showroom at 170 King Street East in the city's King East Design District. The new space measures approximately four times the surface area of the company's previous Toronto boutique, which served local clients and design professionals for five years, marking the brand's largest investment in the Ontario market to date and another step in its growth across Canada.

Picture 1: Handcrafted pendant lighting from Luminaire Authentik on display

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Anchoring in the King East Design District

The move places Luminaire Authentik at the centre of one of Toronto's established hubs for furniture, lighting, and interior design. The King East Design District concentrates showrooms, studios, and design retailers along King Street East, drawing residential clients, architects, and interior designers in search of specified products. The new 170 King Street East address positions the brand alongside this design community and gives visiting professionals a larger physical environment to evaluate fixtures, finishes, and full collections in person.

The expanded floor area allows the company to showcase a broader portion of its catalogue, including pendant lighting, multi-light arrangements, wall sconces, ceiling fixtures, and pieces from its Stone, Pivoine, Forma, and Core collections.

More than a showroom, the new Toronto location has been conceived as a destination for the design community. A dedicated professional resource centre features Luminaire Authentik's complete architectural library, including material samples, finishes, technical specifications, and customization options. The space will host Lunch & Learn sessions, educational programming, product presentations, and collaborative meetings with architects, interior designers, developers, and industry professionals.

A significant portion of the showroom is dedicated to what the company calls "The Gallery" - an immersive exhibition space curated by Artistic Director Jeremy Le Chatelier. The Gallery offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind Luminaire Authentik's collections, highlighting material exploration, craftsmanship, prototyping, and research and development initiatives. Visitors also gain exclusive access to concepts, materials, and new collections currently being developed for 2027, offering a rare glimpse into the future direction of the brand.

By combining product discovery, professional resources, education, and artistic exploration under one roof, the new Toronto showroom is designed to become a gathering place for the architecture and design community.

A Local Hiring Approach for the Toronto Market

As part of the relocation, Luminaire Authentik has built its Toronto team by recruiting local designers and artists. The company prioritized hiring talent already rooted in the Toronto design community, reflecting a strategy of pairing its Quebec manufacturing operations with an on-the-ground creative and client-facing presence in Ontario.

That same approach shaped the showroom itself: the space was designed by Mason Studio, a well-known Toronto-based design studio, bringing a local creative perspective to the interior and reinforcing the brand's connection to the city's design community.

The approach aligns in-store consultation, project support, and showroom programming with local design culture, while maintaining production at the company's Quebec workshop, where every fixture continues to be handcrafted.

"Eleven years ago, this was a small workshop and a big idea," said Maude Rondeau, Founder. "I never imagined I'd be standing in a flagship on King Street. Seeing an idea come to life and finally welcoming people through its doors is one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had. And if I'm honest… It's already making me dream about the next one. Our ambition has never been to open stores. It's always been to create places that inspire. Toronto has me wanting more. Vancouver or Quebec City in 2027 doesn't sound like a stretch at all."

Now Open at 170 King Street East

The new boutique is now open to visitors. Additional details about opening events, trade programming, and design consultation services will be shared in the coming months.

Information about Luminaire Authentik's products, services, and existing showrooms is available at www.luminaireauthentik.com

About Luminaire Authentik

Picture 2: Fixtures from Luminaire Authentik's Stone, Pivoine, Forma, and Core collections

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Founded in 2015, Luminaire Authentik is a Quebec-based manufacturer of custom lighting, with every fixture handcrafted in its workshop. The company designs pendant lighting, multi-light installations, wall mounts, and ceiling fixtures organized across collections including Stone, Pivoine, Forma, and Core. Through its 3D Lighting Configurator, material library, and design consultation services, Luminaire Authentik supports residential and commercial projects, working with homeowners, architects, and interior designers across Canada and the United States. More information is available at https://luminaireauthentik.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309313

Source: Sitegrow