Soren, the French state-approved organization responsible for managing end-of-life photovoltaic panels, says it has "reached a milestone" in its 2025 activity report. The year saw unprecedented growth in the French photovoltaic recycling sector, with 13,760 tonnes of panels collected, a 40% increase compared with 2024. "These figures reflect the reality of a sector that is becoming more professional, organized, and mature," said Nicolas Defrenne, CEO of the organization, which was established in 2015. Working with recycling partners Envie 2E, Galloo, Rosi, RVE, and First Solar, Soren oversaw the ...

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