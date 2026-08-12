Remergify, Inc.: Cerfinity Publishes Specialty Coffee Whitepaper, Tackling Origin Fraud from Farm to Cup

New vertical research details how tap-to-verify provenance can protect single-origin and geographically designated coffees-from Kona to Geisha-against mislabeling and dilution.

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Cerfinity, Inc. today announced the publication of its Specialty Coffee whitepaper, the latest addition to the company's growing library of vertical research on product authentication and provenance. The paper is available now at cerfinity.com.

Specialty coffee is among the most origin-sensitive categories in food and beverage, where a bean's farm, region, and processing method can multiply its value many times over. That same premium invites fraud: authentic Kona and Panamanian Geisha coffees are routinely diluted, blended, or mislabeled, and buyers paying single-origin prices have no reliable way to confirm what is in the bag.

The Cerfinity Specialty Coffee whitepaper maps the fraud vectors specific to the category-origin substitution, dilution of protected designations, and the gap between a certificate and the physical product it is meant to describe-and sets out how Digital Provenance Technology closes them. A tamper-evident NFC seal, applied at origin or roaster and anchored to Cerfinity's provenance registry, lets a buyer confirm a coffee's farm-to-cup story with a single tap, no app required.

The paper includes market sizing, documented counterfeit vectors, a named target-buyer list, competitive landscape, guidance on where the chip is placed on the physical product, a commercial model, and a 90-day pilot pathway-the same sales-ready structure Cerfinity applies across every vertical.

"Coffee is where provenance is most emotional and most abused at the same time. A roaster who has done the hard work of sourcing a genuine single-origin lot should be able to prove it in the consumer's hand-not just print it on a label anyone can copy."

- Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO, Cerfinity, Inc.

The Specialty Coffee whitepaper is available now at cerfinity.com, alongside Cerfinity's full library of vertical research. Brands, cooperatives, and retailers interested in a pilot can contact the company directly.

About Cerfinity

Cerfinity is a Digital Provenance Technology platform that binds a physical product to a verifiable digital record. Its platform pairs a tamper-evident NFC seal with a permanent provenance registry, giving consumers a simple tap-to-verify confirmation of a product's origin, certification, and chain of custody. Cerfinity serves premium categories including food and beverage, spirits, and collectibles. Learn more at cerfinity.com.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO

Cerfinity, Inc.

stuart@cerfinity.com · cerfinity.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cerfinity-publishes-specialty-coffee-whitepaper-tackling-origin-fraud-from-far-1206485