Hawthorne, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - McGirvanmedia has announced that it will continue working with professional human voice artists as the company marks more than 37 years in the voice production industry. The decision comes at a time when AI-generated voice technology is becoming more widely used, giving businesses another way to create recorded audio.

Since its establishment in 1987, McGirvanmedia has seen recording technology and production methods change considerably. AI-generated voice is the latest development to influence the industry. These tools can turn written content into spoken audio quickly, making them an increasingly visible part of audio production and the wider discussion about how businesses communicate with their audiences.

As the use of AI-generated content grows, research suggests that consumers continue to value communication that feels human. A Clutch survey found that 93% of respondents said it matters that a brand's communications feel as though they came from a real person. The same survey found that 55% viewed a brand less favourably when they could tell AI had created the content.

Within this changing environment, McGirvanmedia has chosen to continue using professional voice artists in its production work. When preparing recorded audio, including Message on Hold, the company considers how tone, pacing, expression, and delivery should fit the purpose of the message. These elements can vary depending on the type of recording and the audience it is intended to reach. Working with voice artists allows McGirvanmedia to direct these aspects of the recording as part of the production process.

McGirvanmedia will also continue to follow developments in AI-generated audio and other production technology. The company plans to assess new tools as they develop and consider where they may have a place within its operations. This allows McGirvanmedia to stay up to date with changes in the industry without moving away from its established use of professional voice talent.

As McGirvanmedia moves toward its fourth decade in business, the company will draw on the experience gained over the past 37 years to continue helping businesses communicate through professionally produced voice recordings. The milestone marks an important point in the company's history as the ways businesses create and use recorded audio continue to change.



About McGirvanmedia

McGirvanmedia is a voice production company based in Hawthorne, Queensland. Established in 1987, the company works with professional voice artists to produce recorded audio for businesses. Its services include Message on Hold, IVR recordings, audio advertising, and other business voice production. McGirvanmedia works with small and medium-sized businesses, contact centres, and multinational organisations.

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Source: GetFeatured