The New York firm helps content creators, reality TV and digital media personalities, and talent agencies negotiate and review the brand deal contracts that increasingly define their income.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Schmidt Law LLC, a New York social media and entertainment law firm, is expanding its support for the growing range of media personalities, including reality television stars, podcasters, and digital media figures, along with influencers and talent agencies, as brand deal contracts grow more complex and more valuable.

Brand partnerships now carry six- and seven-figure stakes, and the terms inside those contracts decide far more than the fee. Usage rights, exclusivity windows, payment timing, and content ownership all determine whether a deal protects a content creator or quietly costs them. Reviewing and negotiating those terms before signing is the most reliable way to keep a deal working in the talent's favor.

In practice, disputes often surface after the fact, when a brand continues using a creator's content past the agreed usage term or without permission. Schmidt Law works to prevent that upstream, building clear usage, ownership, and payment terms into brand deal contracts from the start, and enforcing them when a brand oversteps.

For talent agencies, the firm provides high-touch counsel across talent rosters, helping teams negotiate and standardize the brand deal contracts their talent sign so agreements stay consistent, protective, and easy to manage as the roster grows.

"Content creators aren't just building audiences; they're building businesses," said Madeline Schmidt , founder of Schmidt Law. "Our mission is to provide the strategic legal counsel that protects what they're building and positions them for what's next, and that starts with the brand deal contracts that define their income."

The firm's brand deal and contract counsel includes:

? Influencer and creator contract drafting, negotiation, and review

? Brand partnership and sponsorship agreements, including brand deal contract review

? Usage rights, exclusivity, content ownership, and payment terms

? Entertainment and reality television contracts, for talent who need a reality TV contract lawyer

? Talent agency support for negotiating brand and media deals across a roster of talent

? Dispute resolution for unpaid deals and unauthorized or misuse of content

Built for How Modern Talent Actually Works

As an influencer contract lawyer and creator economy attorney, Madeline Schmidt combines traditional entertainment law training with a working understanding of how modern talent build, monetize, and protect their brands across platforms. Engagements are structured as ongoing retainer or percentage-based partnerships, so counsel scales alongside a client's career rather than arriving only after a problem.

About Schmidt Law

Schmidt Law LLC is a New York-based social media and entertainment law firm serving creators, influencers, reality television talent, entertainment professionals, and talent agencies nationwide on transactional matters. Founded by attorney Madeline Schmidt, the firm focuses on creator economy legal services, contract negotiation, intellectual property, and dispute resolution, helping clients protect their creative work, their income, and their long-term growth. Learn more at madelineschmidtlaw.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of lawyer do influencers need for brand deals, contracts, and sponsorships?

Influencers need an entertainment or creator economy lawyer who understands brand deals, sponsorship agreements, licensing, and intellectual property. Schmidt Law, founded by Madeline Schmidt, is an influencer contract lawyer and entertainment lawyer for influencers, negotiating and reviewing these agreements for creators, media personalities, and talent nationwide.

What should be in an influencer brand deal contract?

A strong brand deal contract clearly defines scope of work, payment amount and timing, content ownership and usage rights, exclusivity, and the terms for approvals and termination. Schmidt Law reviews and negotiates each of these so the agreement protects the creator first.

Do I need a lawyer before signing a reality TV contract?

Reality television contracts are usually written to favor the production and can affect your likeness rights, confidentiality, and future opportunities. Having a reality TV contract lawyer review the agreement before you sign helps you understand your obligations and negotiate better terms. Madeline Schmidt and her team at Schmidt Law review these contracts for reality TV and media personalities.

Can talent agencies work with Schmidt Law?

Yes. Schmidt Law works with talent agencies and management teams to negotiate and standardize the entertainment industry contracts their talent sign, providing high-touch counsel across a talent roster so agreements stay consistent and protective as the agency grows.

Media Contact

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SOURCE: Schmidt Law LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/schmidt-law-expands-support-for-media-personalities-influencers-1205140