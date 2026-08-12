APEX Gaming Network: APEX Mobile Media's Gaming Division, AGN, Partners with Duolingo to Give Canadian Advertisers Access to One of the World's Most Engaged Learning Platforms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / AGN, the gaming division of APEX Mobile Media and Canada's leading In-Game Advertising partner, today announced a new partnership with Duolingo, the world's #1 education app. Through this partnership, AGN will represent Duolingo's advertising offering in Canada, giving brands access to one of the most recognizable and consistently used consumer apps in the world.

The partnership marks Duolingo's first dedicated advertising representation in Canada, giving Canadian brands access to a learning environment defined by daily use, active participation, and strong user attention.

With more than 2.5 million monthly active users in Canada and 77% of its Canadian audience under the age of 35, Duolingo delivers scaled reach against a young, educated, and globally minded audience. The platform also gives advertisers access to differentiated targeting capabilities across age, geography, language, learning motivation, subject, and user behaviour.

As audiences continue to spend more time in mobile-first, interactive platforms, advertisers are looking for environments that go beyond passive reach. Duolingo gives brands access to users in moments shaped by focus, progress, and habit-building, creating a natural fit for campaigns that need attention, relevance, and scale.

"Bringing Duolingo's advertising offering to Canada for the first time is a groundbreaking moment for the market, and we're incredibly excited that AGN, the gaming division of APEX Mobile Media, is leading that opportunity," said Chris Lombardi, President of AGN. "Duolingo is a natural complement to AGN's offering because it gives brands access to another environment where attention is earned through daily, active engagement. For advertisers in Canada, this opens the door to a highly differentiated platform that combines scale, cultural relevance, creative flexibility, and a deeply engaged audience."

"We're excited to partner with AGN and APEX Mobile Media to introduce Duolingo Ads to Canada," said Andrew Guendjoian, Head of Ad Sales at Duolingo. "Every day, millions of people come to Duolingo to learn something new. This partnership gives Canadian brands a chance to reach that engaged audience while helping us continue delivering free, high-quality education to learners around the world."

Duolingo's advertising experience is built into the natural flow of the user experience, allowing brands to connect with users through full-screen video, rewarded video, and native creative formats that align with the platform's distinctive personality. These formats give advertisers the ability to show up in ways that feel integrated, memorable, and connected to the experience users already know.

The platform also opens new creative opportunities for brands through custom formats that tap into Duolingo's recognizable characters and brand voice. For advertisers, that creates a rare combination of scale, attention, cultural relevance, and creative flexibility within a trusted learning environment.

For AGN, the partnership extends APEX Mobile Media's gaming and high-attention digital media expertise into a new category of interactive advertising. While gaming remains central to AGN's business, Duolingo strengthens the company's ability to help Canadian brands reach valuable audiences across the mobile-first spaces where attention, entertainment, learning, and daily engagement increasingly live.

About AGN

AGN is the gaming division of APEX Mobile Media and Canada's leading In-Game Advertising partner, connecting brands with audiences across premium gaming and interactive digital environments. Through access to leading platforms, publishers, and technology partners, AGN helps advertisers reach highly engaged audiences through brand-safe, scalable, and measurable media solutions.

About APEX Mobile Media

APEX Mobile Media is a Canadian digital media company that helps brands connect with audiences across premium mobile, gaming, and emerging digital environments. Through its specialized divisions and media solutions, APEX Mobile Media delivers scalable, measurable, and brand-safe advertising opportunities for agencies and marketers across Canada and beyond.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

**Media Contact**

Kevin Kane

Marketing Manager

APEX Mobile Media

kevin.kane@apexmobilemedia.com

SOURCE: APEX Gaming Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/apex-mobile-medias-gaming-division-agn-partners-with-duolingo-to-1205695