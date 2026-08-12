Toll Brothers Donates $1.6 Million to Help HomeAid Build a Future Without Homelessness

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / HomeAid America, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness in the United States, today announced that Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, honored HomeAid for the second consecutive year at its 32nd Annual Gala held this past May at the historic Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. Combined with other fundraising efforts held by Toll Brothers divisions across the country, the Company donated a total of over $1.6 million to support HomeAid's mission of helping individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness rebuild their lives through construction, community engagement, and education.

The highly anticipated event brought together Toll Brothers employees, HomeAid staff, national partners, community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters from across the country to celebrate the power of partnership and the building industry's commitment to giving back. The evening featured an inspiring program, a moving video presentation, a live auction, and a "Mission Moment" paddle raise benefiting HomeAid's work nationwide.

"The generosity demonstrated by Toll Brothers, its employees, trade partners, suppliers, and supporters across the country is truly extraordinary. These funds will do far more than build housing; they will create opportunities for healing, stability, and renewed hope for individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Together, we are strengthening communities, expanding HomeAid's impact including a new affiliate in the Delaware Valley, and building a future where more people have the opportunity to rebuild their lives," said Scott Larson, HomeAid America Chief Executive Officer.

Over the past 37 years, HomeAid and its affiliates have partnered with builders, trade partners, suppliers, and service providers to complete nearly 1,600 housing and community engagement projects. Together, these efforts have provided more than 17,700 beds and served nearly 1.5 million individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness across the United States.

Funds raised through the Gala and HomeAid's affiliate fundraising initiatives will directly support the construction and renovation of safe, dignified housing, outreach programs, and educational initiatives in communities throughout the country.

"Our ability to support HomeAid's mission in such a meaningful way is a direct result of the dedication of our employees, partners, and vendors and the daily work we do in the homebuilding industry," said Karl K. Mistry, Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers. "What we achieved through this fundraising campaign is truly remarkable and reflects the very best of Toll Brothers."

The success of this year's fundraising efforts reflects the strength of HomeAid's national network and the generosity of the building industry. Through collaborative partnerships and a shared commitment to creating lasting solutions, HomeAid continues to expand its impact and help build a future without homelessness.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 20 affiliates in 17 states. In addition, this includes resource centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide the housing and supportive services that empower residents to move toward self-sufficiency. HomeAid has completed 1,697 housing projects and care days with a value of more than $598 million. HomeAid has added over 21,000 beds that have served over 1.8 million previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Media Contacts:

HomeAid America

Monique Waddington, CMCO

mwaddinton@homeaid.org

Toll Brothers

Andrea Meck, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media

ameck@tollbrothers.com

SOURCE: HomeAid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/toll-brothers-donates-1.6-million-to-help-homeaid-build-a-future-with-1206202