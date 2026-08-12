- MoN Takanawa features a groundbreaking Animmersive ("anime" and "immersive") Live performance and a flagship exhibition co-produced with the Barbican Centre, providing multisensory experiences in Tokyo.

MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, a new cultural hub within TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, will launch its new season on Thursday, October 1, under the theme "Sound as Culture." The season will be defined by two flagship programs: "Animmersive Live: LAYRA inspired by BELLE" and the immersive exhibition "Feel the Sound

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The season features two flagship programs: Animmersive Live: LAYRA inspired by BELLE and Feel the Sound.

Season Theme: "Sound as Culture"

The new season theme, "Sound as Culture" explores sound as a force that connects people and generates new cultural expressions. Through experimental programs where music, art, and technology intersect, MoN Takanawa invites visitors to immerse themselves in sound.

Two Flagship Programs

"Animmersive Live: LAYRA inspired by BELLE"

October 10 November 15, 2026 Box1000

Organized by: MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives The Production Committee for the Animmersive Live "LAYRA inspired by BELLE"

Support: Studio Chizu-LLP

Based on acclaimed animated film BELLE, by director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Summer Wars), this "Animmersive Live" program blends animation, music, and internet culture into a new form of performance. Set five years after the film's story, "Hiro-chan"-the producer behind the iconic singer Belle-returns to create a new diva within the vast virtual world of U. MoN Takanawa recreates the universe through an immersive environment where creators from across entertainment and digital culture fuse advanced visual, acoustic, and spatial technologies.

Exhibition "Feel the Sound"

Late November 2026 Late March 2027 Box1500

Hosted by MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives

Exhibition curated and organised by Barbican Centre, co-produced by MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives

Support: British Council

MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, in co-production with Barbican Centre (London, UK), will present Feel the Sound, an immersive exhibition that captivated audiences at the Barbican Centre in London. Through a diverse range of installations that bring together sound, vibration, music, and technology, the exhibition invites visitors to experience sound in entirely new ways-engaging not only the sense of hearing but the whole body through a rich, multisensory journey.

Additional Season Programs

The season will also feature an international music and audiovisual festival, experimental DJ performances, Japan's ancient gagaku concerts, theatrical works, and hybrid programs that merge live performance with audiovisual experimentation.

About MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives https://montakanawa.jp/

Opened on March 28, 2026, within Tokyo's TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, MoN Takanawa is an experimental museum dedicated to "Transporting culture for the next hundred years." Operated by the East Japan Railway Foundation for Cultural Innovations, it hosts cross-disciplinary programs spanning arts, technology, and science. The greenery-wrapped spiral exterior was designed by KENGO KUMA ASSOCIATES.

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Contacts:

East Japan Railway Foundation for Cultural Innovations: press@montakanawa.jp