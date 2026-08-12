Co-founder Andrés Vasquez Quintero assumes the CEO role while continuing as Chief Technology Officer, ensuring leadership continuity.

Leadership transition positions Azalea Vision for clinical development of its smart contact lens platform, following selection for the EIC Accelerator.

Co-founder Enrique Vega transitions to the Board of Directors, preserving founder continuity.

Azalea Vision, a Belgian healthtech company, today announced that co-founder and CTO Andrés Vasquez Quintero will become Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, while continuing as CTO. The transition marks the company's next phase, advancing its smart contact lens platform into clinical development, following its selection for the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

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Andrés Vásquez Quintero, CEO CTO of Azalea Vision

As the inventor of Azalea Vision's proprietary adaptive-optics platform, Vasquez Quintero has led its technology and clinical strategy since founding, keeping technical and corporate direction closely aligned.

"This is an exciting milestone for Azalea Vision," said Andrés Vasquez Quintero, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Azalea Vision. "Our focus is now on advancing clinical development, generating the evidence needed for regulatory approval, and bringing this technology to patients."

Co-founder Enrique Vega, CEO since the company's inception, transitions to the Board of Directors, where he will continue to support Azalea's strategy, investor relationships and long-term vision, preserving founder continuity.

Under Vasquez Quintero's leadership, Azalea will focus on three priorities: advancing the EIC-funded clinical program; filing the regulatory submissions for device certification; and driving its next financing round across Europe and the United States.

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About Andrés Vasquez Quintero

Dr. Andrés Vasquez Quintero is co-founder and inventor of the adaptive-optics technology behind Azalea Vision's smart contact lens platform. He serves as CTO and, as of this announcement, CEO, with expertise in adaptive optics, microelectronics and medical-device development.

About Enrique Vega

Enrique Vega is co-founder and former CEO of Azalea Vision, having led it from founding through product development and funding. He now serves on the Board of Directors, providing strategic oversight.

About Azalea Vision

Azalea Vision is a Belgian healthtech company developing the first medical-grade smart lens platform. The lens-embedded system integrates adaptive optics, microelectronics, liquid-crystal technology and connectivity to address vision conditions and enable tear-based health monitoring. Founded in 2021 as a spin-off from imec and Ghent University.

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Contacts:

Media

Andrés Vasquez Quintero, CEO CTO

andres.vasquez@azaleavision.com

Azalea Vision www.azaleavision.com