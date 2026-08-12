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PR Newswire
12.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
175 Leser
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Savoir Sport: Following a Season of Consistent Progress, Íñigo López de la Osa Franco is Ready for the FEI World Championship

MILAN, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Íñigo López de la Osa Franco is one of the riders to watch ahead of the FEI World Championship. After two years of steady development on the Longines Global Champions Tour, the 22-year-old has become the first-ever Monegasque rider to qualify for the FEI Jumping World Championship - an unprecedented milestone for equestrian sport in the Principality of Monaco.

Two of his horses, Nacco and Nascar, secured qualification for the Championship, which will take place in Aachen from 17-23 August. López de la Osa Franco will compete with Nacco.

"The past two years have been incredibly intense, and we've worked with great consistency to be fully prepared for this moment. Our preparation has been built step by step, competition after competition, with the goal of gaining experience, confidence and consistency. The qualification of both Nacco and Nascar for the World Championship is the result of the hard work of the entire team and the journey we've shared together. Now the focus is on entering the arena fully concentrated, performing at our best and making the most of an experience of this magnitude."
- Íñigo López de la Osa Franco

The 2026 season marks López de la Osa Franco's second campaign on the Longines Global Champions Tour, where he has been competing in the world's most prestigious five-star events.

Among the highlights of his season is an impressive eighth-place finish in the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Mexico City, one of the strongest results achieved in the sport's premier circuit. He followed that performance with another eighth-place finish in the CSI5 Eiffel Challenge (1.55m with jump-off) at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Paris.

The Monaco and Valkenswaard legs also proved to be significant milestones in his development. In the Netherlands, during the opening weekend of competition, López de la Osa Franco claimed a top-10 finish in the CSI4 Grand Prix Qualifier (1.50m against the clock), further demonstrating the consistency that has defined his season.

He has also delivered strong performances in team competition. Riding for the Monaco Aces, López de la Osa Franco made a valuable contribution throughout the season, helping the team secure sixth place in the overall Longines Global Champions League standings.

Attention now turns to the FEI World Championship, where Íñigo López de la Osa Franco will aim to build on the progress he has made and test himself against the very best riders in the world.

Contact:
info@savoir-sport.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/following-a-season-of-consistent-progress-inigo-lopez-de-la-osa-franco-is-ready-for-the-fei-world-championship-302845016.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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