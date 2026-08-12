Relativity Launches claiR, Giving Lawyers Conversational Command of the Full Depth of Their Legal Data

News Summary

With Relativity claiR, lawyers can ask questions on the complete RelativityOne matter record in plain language and get grounded, cited, auditable answers, turning the platform legal teams already trust into an organization-wide intelligence advantage.

Lawyers gain new, streamlined access to the full power of Relativity's AI platform, without complexity or a learning curve, empowering them to make sharper decisions, develop more effective strategies and strengthen their work product.

Three of the world's leading law firms, A&O Shearman, Foley & Lardner LLP and K&L Gates are the first to put claiR to work through Relativity's Advanced Access program.

This is the latest advancement in Relativity's strategy of expanding RelativityOne to meet legal teams where and how they work, following its launches earlier this year of Relativity aiR for Case Strategy and aiR Assist, its planned move into Microsoft Word through the acquisition of Gavel, extending Model Context Protocol integrations, and investments in emerging legal tech innovators through its Rel Labs investment arm.

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced Relativity claiR, a conversational AI experience designed specifically for lawyers, providing a direct, intuitive and instant way to work with all the data at the center of their most critical matters without the complexity. claiR can empower lawyers and their teams to reach better-informed decisions sooner, where and how they work. And because the data stays in RelativityOne, it removes the time and increased risk that can come with moving sensitive data between systems.

"This isn't lawyers learning their way around RelativityOne. It's a fundamentally new way to get them straight to the answers in their most consequential legal data," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "Conversational AI is now how people everywhere expect to work, and with claiR, for the first time, the full richness of a matter's data is directly in lawyers' hands, rather than something they wait on technical legal data teams to surface. claiR draws on the full power of our industry-leading aiR suite and legal data intelligence platform, and on the record itself for high-stakes legal work that has to stand up in court, before boards and before regulators."

Three of the world's leading law firms, A&O Shearman, Foley & Lardner LLP and K&L Gates are among the first to participate in Advanced Access for claiR, a program that plays a key role in how Relativity shapes and refines solutions ahead of general availability planned for early 2027. Once generally available, claiR is expected to be included in RelativityOne integrated pricing at no additional cost.

Better-informed decisions, grounded in the full depth of data

Lawyers can now put the full power of RelativityOne to work in plain language, from the moment a matter opens. Relativity claiR reasons across the full scale of that matter: millions of documents, their metadata, and the connections between them. That foundation can empower lawyers to drive better outcomes, including earlier insight, sharper strategy and more confident decisions, whether the work is litigation, an investigation or a regulatory response.

"A&O Shearman's commitment to innovation is longstanding-we brought RelativityOne in-house in 2017 and were one of the very earliest firm-wide adopters of generative AI in early 2023," said Calum Burnett, Partner and Global Co-Head of Litigation & Investigations at A&O Shearman. "AI is now integral to how we work and we are excited to help shape Relativity's new self-service solution for lawyers. It provides powerful, auditable AI analysis to help our lawyers in their day-to-day work, enhancing our ability to provide insightful and trusted strategic advice to our clients."

"What's most useful about claiR is that it lets our lawyers get to the facts faster and identify issues sooner so we can deliver more timely strategic counsel to our clients," said David Simon, Foley & Lardner LLP litigation partner and member of the firm's AI Steering Committee. "This tool allows us to work more efficiently. It's a practical way to use conversational AI within our existing legal workflows to better serve clients and provide greater value."

Defensible by design and decades of legal expertise

Built on each customer's own matter data already stored and managed within RelativityOne, the experience grounds every answer and resulting associated work product in a complete, secure system of record shaped over decades of legal work. Most legal AI tools require organizations to move data into a separate environment before the AI can work on it. claiR brings the AI to the data instead. It reasons across everything, with the permissions, security and defensibility of RelativityOne intact.

"claiR doesn't replace legal judgment, it gives lawyers more complete access to the facts and insights that judgment depends on," said Chris Brown, President of Relativity. "When a lawyer asks a question in claiR, the answer draws on everything in the matter, at the scale at which legal work actually happens. Nothing is exported or sampled, the answer comes from the record itself, right where the data lives."

Because the data never leaves RelativityOne, using claiR helps mitigate the exposure risk that can come with moving sensitive material into external tools, and every data point is transparent and auditable.

"This tool, when deployed to its full potential, will further revolutionize discovery for large, complex volumes of electronic data-leveraging a sophisticated framework of approved platforms, verified outputs and clear accountability," said Julie Anne Halter, Seattle Office Managing Partner and Practice Group Coordinator for the firm's e-Discovery Analysis & Technology practice at K&L Gates. "As an AI-forward firm, this type of innovation at scale supports our broader strategy to deploy advanced technology to our strategic clients' advantage, pairing adoption with governance and finding efficiencies that accentuate our lawyers' experience."

By giving lawyers and the technical teams who support them one shared project and system of record, claiR can also strengthen the collaboration between them. Each side's work can inform the other, and the whole team can reach decisions faster.

Part of a broader strategy to meet legal professionals where they work

claiR is the latest step in Relativity's commitment to extending its platform to the surfaces where legal work already happens. Through Relativity's previous launches this year of Relativity aiR for Case Strategy and aiR Assist, legal teams have compressed early case review from weeks to hours and can ask plain-language questions of their data and get back precise, cited answers in seconds. claiR builds on the foundation aiR Assist establishes and extends it, from indexed document sets to the full depth of a matter, in an experience designed specifically for lawyers.

With its acquisition of Gavel, the company plans to bring AI-native drafting and redlining into Microsoft Word, keeping more of a lawyer's daily work connected to the data behind it and syncing edits back to RelativityOne to expand reusable knowledge. Through a growing set of integrations built on the Model Context Protocol, legal data and technology teams can handle administrative work, such as setting up matters, selecting workspace templates and managing access, from the AI assistants they already use, in plain language, while the substantive work runs in RelativityOne and the data stays governed.

And via Rel Labs, its innovation hub and investment arm, Relativity is backing legal technology innovators shaping what comes next. Recent investments include Courtroom, a platform that simulates real courtroom decision-makers, Patlytics, a purpose-built platform for intellectual property litigation teams, and Advocacy, an early-stage solution for litigators focused on case strategy, drafting and trial preparation.

Learn more about Relativity claiR and sign up to stay informed as development progresses here. Relativity will share additional announcements at RelFest Chicago taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

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