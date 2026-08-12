Cancer Tumor Profiling Market worth $19.87 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is projected to reach USD 19.87 billion by 2031 from USD 12.02 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 313 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 315 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cancer Tumor Profiling Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.02 billion

USD 12.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.87 billion

USD 19.87 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.6%

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Trends & Insights:

Cancer tumor profiling is shifting from tissue-dominant, single-marker, and centralized testing toward integrated precision-oncology workflows based on NGS comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsy, longitudinal monitoring, AI-enabled interpretation, digital pathology, and multi-omics. The direct customers of tumor profiling companies-hospitals and cancer centers, reference laboratories and CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies-are seeking faster actionable results, standardized high-throughput workflows, broader patient stratification, and scalable companion diagnostic development. These changes ultimately affect their customers, including oncologists, trial sponsors, payers, and patients, by improving treatment selection, accelerating clinical trials, reducing ineffective therapy, enabling resistance and recurrence monitoring, and supporting more efficient cancer care.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025, supported by advanced molecular testing infrastructure, broad adoption of targeted therapies, strong reimbursement for selected tests, and the presence of major precision-oncology companies. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth of 12.8% during 2026-2031.

By offering, products accounted for the largest share of 61.0% in 2025. Within products, assays, kits, reagents, and consumables represented the largest recurring revenue pool, while clinical testing and biopharma/CDx services are gaining importance.

By technology, next-generation sequencing accounted for the largest share in 2025 at an estimated 42.3% and is expected to grow at about 12.5% during 2026-2031, driven by comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsy, and multi-gene testing.

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Growth is driven by the increasing use of precision oncology, expanding adoption of comprehensive genomic profiling, rising availability of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and the growing need to identify clinically actionable biomarkers. Increasing cancer incidence, wider use of liquid biopsy, and stronger pharmaceutical-diagnostic collaborations are also supporting the adoption of tumor profiling across routine care, clinical trials, and drug development.

Assays, kits, reagents, and consumables accounted for the largest share of the global cancer tumor profiling market, by offering, in 2025.

Based on offering, the cancer tumor profiling market is segmented into instruments & systems; assays, kits, reagents, and consumables; clinical tumor profiling testing services; and biopharmaceutical, clinical-trial, and companion diagnostic services. In 2025, assays, kits, reagents, and consumables accounted for the largest share, supported by recurring demand across NGS, PCR, immunohistochemistry, and in situ hybridization workflows. The segment benefits from repeat utilization of sequencing reagents, antibodies, probes, primers, controls, and other workflow-specific consumables across hospitals, reference laboratories, and pharmaceutical research programs.

Next-generation sequencing accounted for the largest share of the cancer tumor profiling market, by technology, in 2025.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and other tumor profiling technologies. In 2025, next-generation sequencing held the leading position in value terms due to its ability to evaluate multiple genes and genomic alterations simultaneously, support comprehensive tumor characterization, and identify clinically actionable biomarkers from tissue and blood samples. NGS is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period as broad-panel testing, decentralized sequencing workflows, and companion diagnostic applications continue to expand.

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Solid tumors accounted for the largest share of the cancer tumor profiling market, by cancer type, in 2025.

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into solid tumors and liquid tumors or hematologic malignancies. In 2025, solid tumors accounted for the largest share, driven by high testing volumes across lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, gynecologic, melanoma, brain and central nervous system, head and neck, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, liver, and biliary tract cancers. The increasing use of broad NGS panels, IHC-based biomarkers, and blood-based profiling in advanced solid tumors continues to support the dominance of this segment.

Tissue samples accounted for the largest share of the cancer tumor profiling market, by sample type, in 2025.

Based on sample type, the market is segmented into tissue, blood, and others. Tissue samples accounted for the largest share in 2025, supported by their established role in tumor profiling, IHC/ISH-based biomarker assessment, and pathology-driven treatment decisions. Blood-based testing is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing adoption of liquid biopsy, repeat-testing potential, and usefulness in cases where tissue availability is limited.

Cancer diagnosis, molecular characterization, and prognostic/risk assessment accounted for the largest share of the cancer tumor profiling market, by application, in 2025.

Based on applications, the market is divided into clinical applications and research & drug development applications. Clinical applications include cancer diagnosis, molecular characterization, and prognostic/risk assessment; treatment selection & companion diagnostics; treatment-response and resistance monitoring; and residual disease, post-treatment surveillance, and recurrence detection. In 2025, cancer diagnosis, molecular characterization, and prognostic/risk assessment accounted for the largest share because tumor profiling is increasingly integrated into the initial evaluation, classification, and risk stratification of solid and hematologic cancers. Treatment selection and companion diagnostics are expected to expand strongly as more oncology therapies require biomarker-defined patient selection.

Hospitals, cancer centers, and oncology clinics accounted for the largest share of the cancer tumor profiling market, by end user, in 2025.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, cancer centers, and oncology clinics; independent & specialty reference laboratories; pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies; contract research organizations & central laboratories; and other end users, including research institutes and academic medical center laboratories. In 2025, hospitals, cancer centers, and oncology clinics accounted for the largest share due to their central role in cancer diagnosis, multidisciplinary treatment planning, tissue pathology, and longitudinal patient management. Independent and specialty reference laboratories also represent a major customer group by providing high-complexity and high-throughput profiling to institutions without comprehensive in-house capabilities.

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global cancer tumor profiling market in 2025.

The cancer tumor profiling market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share, supported by high oncology testing volumes, broad access to NGS and liquid-biopsy technologies, advanced laboratory infrastructure, favorable reimbursement for selected profiling tests, and the presence of leading diagnostics, sequencing, precision-oncology, and biopharmaceutical companies. Europe remains a significant market due to established molecular pathology networks and growing adoption of biomarker-guided treatment, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth as cancer testing capacity expands, healthcare investment rises, and advanced tumor profiling becomes more accessible across major oncology centers.

Key Players

Leading players in the Cancer Tumor Profiling companies include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Illumina, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), Tempus AI, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Natera, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics, Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), and Abbott (US).

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Cancer Tumor Profiling Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the cancer tumor profiling ecosystem remains selective but substantial, with capital concentrated in liquid biopsy and molecular residual disease (MRD), AI-enabled pathology, multimodal clinical-genomic data, and scaled clinical testing platforms rather than undifferentiated single-marker assay businesses. Public market access reopened for companies with established revenue and proprietary data assets: Tempus AI generated net proceeds of USD 382.0 million from its June 2024 IPO, while Caris Life Sciences priced 23.5 million shares at USD 21.00 in June 2025, implying approximately USD 494 million in gross proceeds. Strategic funding has also been tied directly to commercialization partnerships; in August 2024, Tempus invested approximately USD 36 million in Personalis to accelerate adoption of the NeXT Personal tumor-informed MRD platform.

Later-stage financing has been used to fund commercial expansion, laboratory capacity, reimbursement development, and technology acquisitions. In November 2025, Guardant Health received USD 327.3 million of net proceeds from a follow-on equity offering and issued USD 402.5 million principal amount of convertible notes. Overall, investors are prioritizing companies that combine recurring clinical test revenue with reimbursement traction, serial-testing potential, proprietary datasets, biopharma relationships, and a clear path to operating leverage. Capital availability is comparatively weaker for early-stage platforms lacking clinical validation, payer coverage, or differentiated access to tumor samples and longitudinal patient data.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is shifting from one-time instrument placements and single-marker assay sales toward recurring, service-led revenue generated by comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsy, serial MRD testing, clinical-trial patient stratification, data licensing, and biopharmaceutical research services. The economic model is increasingly based on repeated testing across the cancer-care continuum-from initial diagnosis and therapy selection to treatment response monitoring and recurrence surveillance-which raises revenue per patient and strengthens longitudinal data assets.

Caris Life Sciences reported 2025 revenue of USD 812.0 million, of which USD 766.7 million came from molecular profiling services; this revenue pool increased 120% year over year and represented approximately 94% of total revenue. Guardant Health generated USD 683.6 million in oncology revenue and USD 210.1 million in biopharma and data revenue in 2025, demonstrating the growing contribution of both clinical testing and pharma-linked data services. These trends indicate that future value creation will increasingly depend on test-volume growth, reimbursement, repeat-testing frequency, clinical decision support, and monetization of multimodal data, while instrument and consumable suppliers continue to benefit from recurring reagent pull-through and decentralized NGS adoption.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity is capability-led and focused on building end-to-end precision-oncology platforms. Buyers are acquiring MRD technologies, digital pathology and AI assets, clinical-trial recruitment infrastructure, specialized genomic laboratories, and longitudinal datasets that can be commercialized across both clinical and biopharmaceutical customers. The strongest strategic logic is visible where an acquirer can combine a differentiated assay with a broader salesforce, payer relationships, laboratory scale, and data infrastructure. Tempus has pursued the most active platform-building strategy, while Quest Diagnostics and Natera have used targeted acquisitions to strengthen MRD and liquid-biopsy capabilities. Consolidation is expected to continue around clinically validated and reimbursed MRD platforms, AI pathology, tumor-normal profiling, and data-rich service providers.

CANCER TUMOR PROFILING MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Proposed acquisition Tempus AI, Inc. (US) Personalis, Inc. (US) Tempus agreed to acquire the Personalis shares it did not already own at USD 16.25 per share. The transaction has a total value of USD 1.7 billion (USD 1.5 billion net of Tempus' existing stake) and is intended to integrate NeXT Personal MRD with Tempus' commercial, data, and AI platform. Closing is expected in Q4 2026 at the earliest, subject to approvals. December 2025 Acquisition Natera, Inc. (US) Foresight Diagnostics (US) Natera completed an all-stock acquisition consisting of USD 275 million upfront and up to USD 175 million in earnouts. The transaction adds phased-variant ctDNA technology and expands Natera's MRD position in lymphoma and solid tumors. August 2025 Acquisition Tempus AI, Inc. (US) Paige.AI, Inc. (US) Tempus acquired Paige for USD 81.25 million, paid predominantly in Tempus shares, while assuming Paige's remaining Microsoft Azure commitment. The deal adds digital pathology AI, pathology-image data, and biomarker-prediction capabilities. March 2025 Acquisition Tempus AI, Inc. (US) Deep 6 AI, Inc. (US) Tempus acquired Deep 6 AI for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expands AI-enabled patient identification and trial-matching capabilities through a network connected to more than 750 provider locations and over 30 million patients. February 2025 Acquisition Tempus AI, Inc. (US) Ambry Genetics (US) Tempus completed the acquisition for USD 375 million in cash and USD 225 million in shares. Ambry broadens genetic testing, tumor-normal interpretation, and clinical-data capabilities, although hereditary testing revenue must be separated from the tumor-profiling market.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five companies-F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Guardant Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Tempus AI, Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.-collectively accounted for an estimated 36-40% of the global cancer tumor profiling market in 2025. This concentration level indicates a moderately fragmented market: the leading companies possess meaningful advantages in installed base, regulatory approvals, clinical evidence, test volumes, data assets, and pharmaceutical partnerships. However, the remaining 60% of revenue remains distributed across other diagnostics manufacturers, specialty molecular laboratories, liquid-biopsy providers, pathology companies, reference laboratories, and emerging precision-oncology firms.

The investment and M&A pattern suggests that market leadership will increasingly depend on ownership of differentiated, clinically validated content rather than technology access alone. Companies with reimbursed MRD tests, serial-testing workflows, AI-enabled pathology, multimodal datasets, and established biopharma service relationships are likely to attract the strongest capital and strategic interest. Future consolidation may therefore be driven by both large platform acquisitions and targeted purchases of specialized assays, laboratory networks, and data assets.

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