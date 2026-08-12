Blood Culture Tests Market worth $8.94 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Blood Culture Tests Market is projected to reach USD 8.94 billion by 2031 from USD 6.66 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

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Blood Culture Tests Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.66 billion

USD 6.66 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.94 billion

USD 8.94 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.1%

Blood Culture Tests Market Trends & Insights:

The influence of clinical and technological trends on the blood culture tests market is driven by the growing emphasis on early diagnosis of bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis, increasing burden of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and rising concerns regarding antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Key applications of blood culture testing include the detection of bacteremia, fungaemia, and mycobacterial bloodstream infections, particularly among critically ill, immunocompromised, neonatal, and hospitalized patients. Major trends shaping the market include the increasing adoption of automated blood culture systems, laboratory automation, rapid molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry-based microbial identification, and faster antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) to reduce turnaround times and support timely treatment decisions.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share of 73.8% in 2025, primarily due to the recurring and high-volume utilization of blood culture bottles, culture media, reagents, and other associated consumables for each blood culture test.

By method, the conventional/manual blood culture segment held the largest market share of 56.8% in 2025, supported by its established clinical use, lower capital requirements, and continued adoption across laboratories, particularly in developing and resource-constrained healthcare settings.

By technology, the culture-based segment captured the largest market share of 72.8% in 2025, owing to its established role in detecting viable bloodstream pathogens and its ability to provide microbial isolates for subsequent identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

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The market is driven by the increasing burden of bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis, rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and growing need for early and accurate detection of bloodstream pathogens. The market is benefiting from increasing blood culture testing across hospital and clinical microbiology laboratories, particularly among critically ill, immunocompromised, neonatal, and surgical patients who are at greater risk of systemic infections. Growing concerns regarding antimicrobial resistance (AMR), coupled with increasing emphasis on antimicrobial stewardship and appropriate antibiotic selection, are further strengthening the clinical importance of blood culture testing. Expanding healthcare and diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, increasing hospital admissions, and improving access to microbiological testing in emerging markets are also contributing to the growing demand for blood culture tests.

Continuous advancements in automated blood culture systems, rapid microbial identification technologies, molecular diagnostics, and AI-enabled laboratory workflow optimization are improving the speed and accuracy of bloodstream infection diagnosis. Integration with antimicrobial susceptibility testing and laboratory information systems is further enhancing clinical decision-making, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Culture-based segment captured the largest share of the blood culture tests market in 2025.

The blood culture tests market, by technology, is classified into culture-based, molecular, and proteomics. Among these, the culture-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of this segment is primarily attributed to the widespread use of conventional and automated blood culture methods as the established standard for detecting viable microorganisms in bloodstream infections (BSIs). Culture-based technologies enable the recovery of bacterial and fungal pathogens from blood specimens and provide isolates for subsequent organism identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), supporting targeted antimicrobial therapy.

Hospital laboratories segment to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

The blood culture tests market, by end user, is segmented into hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, academic research laboratories, and other end users. Among these, the hospital laboratories segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the high volume of blood culture testing generated by hospitalized patients with suspected sepsis and bloodstream infections. Hospitals, particularly those with emergency departments, intensive care units, oncology units, transplant centers, and other high-acuity settings, routinely require blood cultures to support early diagnosis and antimicrobial treatment decisions. They also represent a major installed base for automated blood culture instruments, generating sustained demand for blood culture bottles, media, reagents, and associated microbiology solutions. Increasing hospital and critical care admissions, growing emphasis on sepsis management and antimicrobial stewardship, and continued investments in automated microbiology laboratory infrastructure further support the segment's dominant market position.

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North America to be the second-fastest-growing region between 2026 and 2031.

The blood culture tests market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate in the blood culture tests market during the forecast period, supported by its advanced clinical microbiology infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and widespread adoption of automated blood culture technologies. The region has an extensive network of hospital and reference laboratories equipped with advanced microbiology platforms, supporting high testing volumes and recurring demand for blood culture consumables. In addition, the burden of sepsis, bloodstream infections, healthcare-associated infections, and antimicrobial resistance, along with strong emphasis on antimicrobial stewardship and timely pathogen identification, continues to support market demand. The presence of established diagnostic companies, continued investments in laboratory automation and rapid microbial identification, and early adoption of advanced infectious disease diagnostics further reinforce its leading position in the global market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Blood Culture Tests companies include Waters Corporation (US), bioMérieux (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Bruker Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (US), and Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd (China), among others.

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Blood Culture Tests Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The blood culture tests market has witnessed continued strategic investment, acquisition, and funding activity during 2021-2026, driven by rising demand for faster bloodstream infection and sepsis diagnosis, growing antimicrobial resistance concerns, and the shift toward automated blood culture, rapid microbial identification, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). Key strategic activity included bioMérieux's acquisition of Specific Diagnostics in 2022, adding the SPECIFIC REVEAL rapid AST platform, which provides phenotypic susceptibility results directly from positive blood cultures and strengthened bioMérieux's clinical microbiology and AMR portfolio. Beyond established diagnostics companies, investment interest is shifting toward next-generation approaches that complement or potentially reduce dependence on conventional blood culture workflows, including direct-from-blood molecular testing, pathogen enrichment, rapid AST, advanced imaging, and machine-learning-based blood culture stewardship.

Revenue Shift Context

The blood culture tests market is witnessing a revenue shift from conventional, instrument-centric testing toward automated and integrated microbiology workflows, with increasing demand for high-volume consumables, rapid pathogen identification technologies, laboratory automation, software, and associated services. Global blood culture tests revenue is projected to grow from USD 6.66 billion in 2026 to USD 8.94 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1%. While instruments, including automated blood culture systems, represent significant capital investments, consumables accounted for 73.0% of the market in 2025, driven by the recurring requirement for blood culture bottles, culture media, reagents, and other test-specific consumables.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the blood culture tests and clinical microbiology market are increasingly focused on expanding capabilities across rapid pathogen identification, molecular diagnostics, antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and integrated microbiology workflows. Recent transactions highlight a shift toward acquiring technology-rich and consumable-driven diagnostic platforms that complement traditional culture-based testing.

BLOOD CULTURE TESTS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Acquisition Bruker Corporation (US) Noscendo GmbH (Germany) Bruker acquired Noscendo's DISQVER clinical metagenomics platform, expanding its infection detection capabilities into mNGS-based identification of microorganisms from blood. April 2026 Acquisition Astorg (Luxembourg) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Astorg entered an agreement to acquire Thermo Fisher Scientific's global microbiology business, including culture media and antimicrobial susceptibility testing capabilities. February 2026 Merger Waters Corporation (US) Becton Dickinson and Company (US) Waters Corporation completed its combination with BD's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions businesses through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, valued at approximately USD 18.8 billion at closing. The combination substantially expands Waters' presence in clinical diagnostics, including microbiology and infectious disease diagnostics,

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players in the global blood culture tests market accounted for approximately 60.0% of total market revenue in 2025, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive landscape. bioMérieux and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) dominate the market, supported by their large installed bases of BACT/ALERT and BD BACTEC blood culture platforms and recurring demand for proprietary culture bottles and consumables. The top 10 companies collectively accounted for approximately 72-78% of global market revenue, including bioMérieux, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin, Roche, Abbott, Autobio Diagnostics, and Mindray. The remaining is distributed among regional manufacturers, specialized microbiology companies, and other diagnostic providers. Continued consolidation, expansion of automated blood culture installed bases, rapid identification technologies, and strategic acquisitions are expected to influence company revenue shares during the forecast period.

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