ENvue Medical, Inc.: ENvue Medical Secures Equity Financing Facility of Up to $50 Million to Support Commercial Growth, Technology Expansion and Strategic Acquisitions

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) ("ENvue" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement ("ELOC") with an institutional investor providing the Company with an equity facility for up to $50 million in capital (the "Facility"), subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement, including the receipt of stockholder approval.

The facility strengthens ENvue's financial flexibility and supports the Company's plans to advance its next-generation technology platform and evaluate selective strategic acquisition and business development opportunities.

"Our objective is to build ENvue into a broader medical technology platform," said Doron Besser, CEO of ENvue Medical. "We have a strong foundation in enteral navigation and a technology roadmap that we believe can take us further. With greater financial flexibility, we believe we will be able to evaluate opportunities to acquire technologies, products or businesses that can accelerate our strategy."

Near-Term Priorities

Looking ahead, ENvue intends to pursue both organic growth and selective strategic opportunities. The Company's near-term priorities include:

Accelerating adoption of the ENvue feeding tube navigation system and expanding its installed hospital base;

Increasing utilization and recurring feeding tube revenue across existing accounts;

Advancing next-generation navigation, artificial intelligence and automation technologies;

Improving operating efficiency and maintaining disciplined capital allocation; and

Evaluating selective, accretive acquisitions and business development opportunities that expand ENvue's product portfolio, technology capabilities and market reach.



ENvue remains focused on allocating capital toward opportunities that management believes can drive commercial and top line growth and create long-term shareholder value.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, and manufacturing operations in the United States, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.

ENvue Medical is committed to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a focus on patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical's platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical's products, the success of ENvue's programs, market interest in the Company's technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. For example, ENvue is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that the facility strengthens its financial flexibility and supports its plans to advance its next-generation technology platform and evaluate selective strategic acquisition and business development opportunities and its belief that it has a strong foundation in enteral navigation and a technology roadmap that it believes can take it further. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com