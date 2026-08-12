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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2026 15:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LiveWorld, Inc.: LiveWorld Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for second quarter 2026.

Three Months 2026 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total three months revenues of $2.9 million - an increase of approximately 9%
  • Healthcare revenues of $2.6 million in Q2 2026
  • Net loss from operations of $187,000
  • Net Cash of $6.5 million

Management Commentary

"Topline revenue increased 9% for the 90 days ended June 30 and 12% for the 180 days ended June 30th," commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "During the second quarter, we increased our investment in LiveInsight AI, which contributed to a higher operating cost compared with 2025. As we move through the third and fourth quarters of 2026, we expect to further accelerate our investment in the development and marketing of LiveInsight AI, which will continue to impact LiveWorld's operating income."

"Our flagship intelligence system product LiveInsight AI" continues on track for rollout this Fall," said Peter Friedman, Chaiman & CEO. "Ultimately we expect LiveInsight AI to be a new line of revenue streams for us and also propel growth in our digital agency marketing services and content moderation business as well."

Financial Review for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were approximately $2.9 million, as compared to approximately $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $230,000 or 9% period-over-period.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were approximately $5.8 million, as compared to approximately $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $604,000 or 12% period-over-period.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $187,000 or 6% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $92,000 or 3% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was an increase of approximately 104% when comparing the two periods.

The company reported a net loss for the six months of approximately $290,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $368,000 or 7% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was a decrease of approximately 21% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $7.3 million at the end of 2025. The net cash available for operations was approximately $6.5 million at the end of June 30, 2026, compared to the $5.7 million at the end of 2025. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company. We help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence through intelligence systems, full-service digital agency solutions, and social media content moderation services. With deep expertise in healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld combines compliance, engagement, and insight to transform customer relationships across social and digital channels.

Headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City, LiveWorld serves leading brands in healthcare and beyond. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and follow @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts
IR Contact:
David Houston
LiveWorld
dhouston@liveworld.com
(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:
Matthew Hammer
LiveWorld
mhammer@liveworld.com
(737) 212-9739

LIVEWORLD, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30 December 31,
2026 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalent- 7,441 - 7,313
Accounts receivable, net 1,939 1,309
Prepaid expenses 320 246
Total current assets 9,700 8,868
Property and equipment, net 24 18
Other assets 28 27
Total assets- 9,752 - 8,913
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable- 477 - 242
Accrued employee expenses 863 595
Other accrued liabilities 881 1,555
Deferred revenue 1,940 761
Total current liabilities 4,161 3,153
Total liabilities 4,161 3,153
Stockholders' equity
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively 34 34
Additional paid-in capital 144,893 144,773
Accumulated deficit (139,336- (139,047-
Total stockholders' equity 5,590 5,760
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 9,752 - 8,913
LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Total revenues- 2,887 - 2,657 - 5,836 - 5,232
Cost of revenues 1,462 1,322 2,869 2,837
Gross Margin 1,425 1,335 2,967 2,395
Operating Expense
Product development 464 362 892 637
Sales and marketing 456 455 872 895
General and administrative 682 609 1,496 1,249
Total operating expense 1,602 1,426 3,260 2,781
Income from operations (177- (91- (293- (386-
Income before tax (177- (91- (293- (386-
Other Income 17 20 33 37
Provision for income taxes 27 19 30 19
Net income from operations (187- (92- (290- (368-
Earnings per share analysis from operations:
Basic income per share- (0.00- - (0.00- - (0.01- - (0.01-
Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442
Diluted net income (loss) per share- (0.00- - (0.00- - (0.01- - (0.01-
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenues- 13 - 21 - 29 - 41
Product development 4 5 10 10
Sales and marketing 3 8 8 16
General and administrative 30 47 73 93
Total stock-based compensation- 50 - 81 - 120 - 160
LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)- (187- - (92- - (290- - (368-
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of long-lived assets 4 5 8 11
Stock-based compensation 50 81 120 160
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 870 (1,537- (630- (3,197-
Other assets 100 137 (74- (32-
Accounts payable 10 5 235 35
Accrued liabilities (287- 1,370 (405- 807
Deferred revenue 91 524 1,179 1,523
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 651 493 143 (1,061-
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment (6- ----- (15- (4-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6- ----- (15- (4-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options ----- ------ ------ ------
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ------ ------ ------ ------
Change in cash and cash equivalent 645 493 128 (1,065-
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,796 5,045 7,313 6,603
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period- 7,441 - 5,538 - 7,441 - 5,538
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:
Income tax paid- 27 - 19 - 30 - 19

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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