Root, Inc.: Root and TheZebra.com Partner to Expand Access to Personalized Insurance Options for Consumers and Independent Agents

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, and TheZebra.com (The Zebra), the easiest way to compare and buy insurance, have announced a technology partnership designed to make shopping for and purchasing auto insurance faster and easier for consumers and agents.

The partnership connects The Zebra's consumer marketplace and agent network with Root's personalized coverage options and digital insurance platform. By combining Root's mobile technology, data science, and automation with The Zebra's comparison experience and broad reach among high-intent shoppers, the companies are creating a more seamless path from quote to coverage.

Consumers shopping on The Zebra can receive personalized Root quotes in real time and transition directly to Root's digital experience to customize their coverage and purchase a policy. The Zebra's agents can also generate instant Root quotes and bridge seamlessly to Root's modern platform built specifically for agents, where they can finalize applications and bind policies in as little as three minutes.

Partnership Highlights

Real-Time Quotes: Eligible consumers can access personalized Root quotes on The Zebra and continue directly to Root to complete their application and purchase coverage.

Streamlined Agent Workflow: The Zebra's agents can generate Root quotes through their existing workflow and transition directly to Root's agent portal to finalize and bind policies.

Modern Digital Experience: The integration reduces friction, helping consumers move more easily from comparison to purchase while enabling agents to serve customers more efficiently.

"Today's consumers and insurance agents expect speed, precision, and convenience from their digital experiences," said Jason Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Root. "As AI and agentic commerce rapidly transform the way people discover and purchase insurance, connecting Root's platform with The Zebra ensures we are meeting high-intent shoppers wherever those decisions happen. Partnering with one of the nation's leading comparison platforms gives consumers immediate access to personalized rates while offering independent agents a seamless path to bind coverage."

"Our goal is to help consumers confidently compare insurance options while giving agents the tools they need to better serve their customers," said David Seider, Chief Commercialization Officer at The Zebra. "Partnering with Root expands the range of personalized insurance options available through our platform and creates a smoother experience from quote to purchase."

The partnership expands Root's enterprise distribution footprint and strengthens its agency channel by connecting the company's personalized insurance offering with more high-intent consumers and a growing network of independent agents. For The Zebra, it broadens the range of personalized insurance options available to shoppers while creating a more seamless path from comparison to purchase and enabling agents to spend less time on manual tasks and more time serving customers. Together, Root and The Zebra are advancing a more modern, efficient insurance distribution model that creates value for consumers, agents, and both companies.

What does the partnership between Root and The Zebra offer? The partnership provides a digital integration that allows eligible consumers shopping on The Zebra to receive instant, real-time auto insurance quotes from Root. Additionally, it enables independent agents using agency management systems to generate quotes and bridge directly into the Root Agent Portal (RAP) to finalize and bind policies.

How does the agency integration work? Zebra's agents can generate a quote within their existing agency management system and bridge directly into Root's agent portal. This integration reduces manual data entry and allows agents to finalize and bind policies quickly.

How do consumers purchase a Root policy through The Zebra? Consumers shopping on The Zebra will see real-time quotes powered by Root. After selecting a quote, they bridge seamlessly to Root's digital experience to complete their application and bind their policy.

About Root, Inc.

Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The Root app has reached 18 million downloads and has analyzed more than 37 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.

For more information, visit root.com

About The Zebra

TheZebra.com is the trusted partner for American insurance customers. People turn to The Zebra for easy-to-use services and tools and friendly, licensed advisors to get the insurance they need in a way that works for them. This ongoing relationship goes beyond a single transaction. For over 10 years, The Zebra has helped people across the country by providing guidance and solutions for their insurance needs. In today's digital world, The Zebra's customer-centered approach offers people the choices they want and simplicity they need.

Media & Partnership Contacts

Root Contacts

Media Relations: press@joinroot.com

Partnerships: partnerships@joinroot.com

Zebra Contacts

Caliber Corporate Advisers

thezebra@calibercorporate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Root, Inc. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations about our future business results. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and our company. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we have included in Root's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and other SEC filings, cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Copies of Root's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, Root's website at ir.joinroot.com/investor-relations, or by contacting Root's Investor Relations office.