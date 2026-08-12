FOBI AI Inc. Announces Reinstatement to Trading on TSXV Commencing August 13, 2026

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOBI AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (Pink:FOBIF) ("Fobi" or the "Company"), a company that harnesses AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has issued a bulletin in connection with the reinstatement to trading of the common shares of the Company effective at market open on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Company invites shareholders from around the world to join our Trade Resumption Live Webcast at 9:15 AM EST on Thursday as we commemorate this important milestone for Fobi.

This will be a celebratory and interactive event, with shareholders invited to post shoutouts, questions for CEO Rob Anson and host George Tsiolis of AGORACOM to react to and share live on air.

Please use the following link and we look forward to seeing all of you there! Fobi AI Trade Resumption Live Webcast

About Fobi

Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, Pink: FOBIF) is a data and AI technology company that enables digital transformation through real-time data, mobile-wallet engagement, and Web3-ready solutions. By integrating strategy, technical architecture, and execution, Fobi helps clients across retail, sports, healthcare, and regulated industries translate digital initiatives into measurable business results.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding the reinstatement to trading of Company's common shares, and other statements characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, TSX Venture Exchange implementation of the reinstatement to trading, and timing of same. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: TSX Venture Exchange actions and implementation of the reinstatement to trading, and other economic and market factors. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, and results, levels of activity or achievements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.