GoodData.AI Cuts BI Migration From 18 Months to Weeks for DACH Enterprises, Opening the Fastest Route to Production AI

With around 80 percent of migration functions automated, enterprises skip the multi-year consulting engagement that has kept them on aging BI platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / GoodData.AI today announced its AI-driven BI migration offering for enterprises across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, delivered with German-language support and a regional team. Migration agents are able to move organizations off Tableau, Power BI, Qlik, Looker, MicroStrategy, and any other BI platform in days to weeks instead of the 12 to 18 months that a manual rebuild takes. Up to 80 percent of the migration work is automated, which cuts the cost along with the timeline, and GoodData engineers review every change before the customer approves it.

It follows GoodData.AI's expansion in the region earlier this year and its work with DATEV, one of Germany's most recognized enterprise software companies.

"Every migration conversation in Germany starts with the same question: will my numbers survive the move. It's a fair question. These companies run on BI logic built up over ten years, and often nobody remembers why half of it exists. Our agents read all of it, translate it, and document it, and our engineers check the results against the old system before anything changes for users. When someone asks where a number comes from, we can show them. That is what makes AI usable in this market,"

Peter Fedorocko, Field CTO at GoodData.AI .

Why migration became the AI question

Every quarter on a legacy BI platform adds more dashboards, more one-off SQL, more definitions of the same metric. The foundation AI needs gets further away while the pressure to deploy AI grows. For DACH enterprises, the longer they wait, the more expensive the wait becomes.

Under the EU AI Act, the problem is no longer only technical. An AI system that cannot trace its answers to approved logic is a compliance risk, and regulated industries in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland carry the highest stakes in Europe.

The reason enterprises kept waiting was rational: replatforming took years and consultants billed throughout. Migration agents change that calculation, compressing the process to weeks of supervised work instead of years, with the legacy system kept live until every number matches.

Faster migration, results the business can trust

GoodData.AI's migration agents read the entire legacy environment, including logic buried in reports that no current employee wrote, and rebuild it cleanly in the new environment. Every metric ends up defined once, documented, and traceable to its source, so finance, operations, and management work from the same number.

Users notice nothing until the numbers are proven. The old and new systems run side by side, results are compared on the customer's real data, and each phase goes live only after the customer approves it. Rollback stays available throughout the migration process, and nothing quietly disappears. Organizations typically cut duplicate metrics by 50 to 80 percent and deliver new AI use cases 2 to 5 times faster.

"A great deal of time and money was invested in setting up the existing BI platforms at the time. This investment is compounded thanks to our new BI migration services. This will mean the quality of the data remains intact and we can continue to deliver business value seamlessly."

Gerd Eck, Strategic Enterprise Executive at GoodData.AI

On that foundation, AI does the analytical work itself: it answers business questions, keeps reports and briefings current, runs business workflows end to end, and powers the data products enterprises ship to their own customers. People define the rules and approve the outcomes. Enterprises can extend the platform with their own agents or connect the ones they already use.

The platform runs in GoodData's cloud, a private cloud, or fully on-premise, works with whichever LLM the customer already trusts to remain AI agnostic, and can keep even query results away from external models entirely.

Availability

The migration is offered in three delivery models: run end to end by GoodData's Professional Services, driven by the customer's team with GoodData engineers handling the hard parts, or self-service with GoodData's tooling, playbooks, and support on call. German-language support is available throughout. Enterprises can bring a single workbook to the first conversation and see its migration on their own content.

About GoodData.AI

GoodData.AI is an open agentic analytics platform that lets enterprises put AI to work on their data without losing control of it. Its agents follow through on a business process rather than answering one question and stopping. Every answer and action they take is grounded in business definitions, permissions, and context the customer owns, so the people using it, not the AI, decide what happens next.

The same governed platform lets enterprises build and run many such agents across the business without redoing the governance work each time. Each one can be improved rather than replaced as needs change.

The platform supports customer-controlled infrastructure, bring-your-own-LLM flexibility, MCP and A2A integration, and open development through APIs and SDKs. Headquartered in San Francisco with engineering based in Prague, GoodData.AI serves enterprises and software companies worldwide.

For more information, visit GoodData.AI and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

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© 2026 GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData.AI is a trademark of GoodData Corporation.

SOURCE: GoodData

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gooddata.ai-cuts-bi-migration-from-18-months-to-weeks-for-dach-en-1206506